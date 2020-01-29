Did your favorite at Trader Joe’s make the list?

The grocery chain, which operates five stores in the Las Vegas Valley, announced the results of Trader Joe’s 11th annual Customer Choice Awards on Monday.

(Trader Joe/s website)

What’s your favorite item at Trader Joe’s?

Plantain Chips? Mandarin Orange Chicken? Unexpected Cheddar? Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches?

The grocery chain, which has has five stores in the Las Vegas Valley, announced the results of Trader Joe’s 11th annual Customer Choice Awards on Monday.

This year’s list was pared down to just a handful of categories and the posting added one caveat:

“We cannot guarantee the current availability of these products in your neighborhood store, particularly when it comes to your seasonal favorites.”

The winners are …

Favorite overall

Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

Runners-up:

Cauliflower Gnocchi

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Unexpected Cheddar

Favorite entree

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Runners-up:

Cauliflower Gnocchi

Chicken Tikka Masala

Butter Chicken

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Butter & Sage

Favorite vegan/vegetarian item

Cauliflower Gnocchi

Runners-up:

Soy Chorizo

Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto

Cowboy Quinoa Veggie Burger

Chicken-less Mandarin Orange Morsels

Favorite sweet treat

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Runners-up:

Hold the Cone! Mini Vanilla Ice Cream Cones

O&H Danish Kringle*

Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Gone Bananas! Dark Chocolate Covered Bananas

Favorite snack

Plantain Chips

Runners-up:

Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels

World’s Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs

Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers

Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Favorite beverage

Non-Dairy Oat Beverages

Runners-up:

Honeycrisp Apple Cider*

Triple Ginger Brew*

Spiced Cider*

Charles Shaw Wine

Favorite produce

Avocados

Runners-up:

Bananas

Honeycrisp Apples

Brussels Sprouts

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

Favorite cheese

Unexpected Cheddar

Runners-up:

English Cheddar with Caramelized Onions

Creamy Toscano Soaked in Syrah

Wild Blueberry & Vanilla Chèvre

Cranberry Chèvre*

Favorite in home, bath, & beauty

Scented Candles (scents vary seasonally)

Runners-up:

Rose Water Facial Toner

Coconut Body Butter

Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer