Did your favorite at Trader Joe’s make the list?
The grocery chain, which operates five stores in the Las Vegas Valley, announced the results of Trader Joe’s 11th annual Customer Choice Awards on Monday.
What’s your favorite item at Trader Joe’s?
Plantain Chips? Mandarin Orange Chicken? Unexpected Cheddar? Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches?
This year’s list was pared down to just a handful of categories and the posting added one caveat:
“We cannot guarantee the current availability of these products in your neighborhood store, particularly when it comes to your seasonal favorites.”
The winners are …
Favorite overall
Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend
Runners-up:
Cauliflower Gnocchi
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Unexpected Cheddar
Favorite entree
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Runners-up:
Cauliflower Gnocchi
Chicken Tikka Masala
Butter Chicken
Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Butter & Sage
Favorite vegan/vegetarian item
Cauliflower Gnocchi
Runners-up:
Soy Chorizo
Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto
Cowboy Quinoa Veggie Burger
Chicken-less Mandarin Orange Morsels
Favorite sweet treat
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Runners-up:
Hold the Cone! Mini Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
O&H Danish Kringle*
Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches
Gone Bananas! Dark Chocolate Covered Bananas
Favorite snack
Plantain Chips
Runners-up:
Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels
World’s Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs
Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers
Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Favorite beverage
Non-Dairy Oat Beverages
Runners-up:
Honeycrisp Apple Cider*
Triple Ginger Brew*
Spiced Cider*
Charles Shaw Wine
Favorite produce
Avocados
Runners-up:
Bananas
Honeycrisp Apples
Brussels Sprouts
Shaved Brussels Sprouts
Favorite cheese
Unexpected Cheddar
Runners-up:
English Cheddar with Caramelized Onions
Creamy Toscano Soaked in Syrah
Wild Blueberry & Vanilla Chèvre
Cranberry Chèvre*
Favorite in home, bath, & beauty
Scented Candles (scents vary seasonally)
Runners-up:
Rose Water Facial Toner
Coconut Body Butter
Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask
Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer