Donate to help Las Vegas nonprofits assist those in need

Community organizations are in need of donated items and money to assist their clients, individuals and families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Shade Tree’s “Love Us from a Distance” campaign is accepting donations to assist women, children and pets staying at the shelter. Requested items include bottled water, feminine hygiene products, diapers and pull-ups of all sizes, twin size bed sheets, canned and boxed food and other items. Following social distancing protocols, no more than two people at a time may drop off items at the shelter at 1 W. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas. To schedule a drop-off donation, email donations@theshadetree.org. To donate funds and for a complete list of items needed, visit theshadetree.org.

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth has set up an Amazon Wish List for items to assist people ages 12 to 20 at http://a.co/br11IzN.

The Salvation Army Southern Nevada is accepting donations of perishable and non-perishable food and money. salvationarmysouthernnevada.org

New Vista, a nonprofit that provides essential services and programs for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is accepting monetary donations at newvistanv.org/donate.

The Nevada Community Foundation has established the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to aid Nevada nonprofit organizations assisting those affected by the pandemic, including seniors, vulnerable populations and first responders. nevadacf.org/donate-now

To donate to Three Square food bank’s Coronavirus Emergency Food Fund, call 702-644-3663 or visit threesquare.org.

Tyler Robinson Foundation, the Imagine Dragon’s nonprofit organization, has an online donation campaign to collect emergency funds to support families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis. To learn more, visit trf.org/emergencyfund; to donate, visit trf.org/donate.

Friends of Parkinsons is accepting donations to help support its programs and services at friendsofparkinsons.org.

To donate to The Center’s community services for individuals, families and seniors visit thecenterlv.org/donate.

Jewish Nevada has set up a COVID-19 relief fund to support individuals and families experiencing increased hardship. The fund will go toward groceries and food, including kosher goods, financial assistance, and other essential goods and services such as medical needs, gasoline and child care. jewishnevada.org

Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada is asking for financial assistance to carry out its behavioral health and substance use treatment. cccofsn.org/donate

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is accepting financial contributions to support its programs and services, including Meals on Wheels and Hands of Hope Community Food Pantry. catholiccharities.com/donate

HELP of Southern Nevada is accepting donations through the mail until further notice. Donations can be sent to 1640 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV, 89119.

United Way of Southern Nevada has established the UWSN Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund. To donate, visit uwsn.org/donate or text “UWSNFUND” to 313131.

To be added to this list, email Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.