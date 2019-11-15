Donny Osmond helps unveil Giving Machine in Downtown Summerlin

Donny Osmond and his son Brandon Osmond were the first to donate as local charity leaders helped premiere the Light the World Giving Machine. It’s one of 10 Giving Machines around the world.

During the holidays we are always looking for ways to give back.

Well, thanks to the partnership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, local and global charities, giving back is as simple as using a vending machine.

“No place is better on the planet earth, for Light the World, than right here in Downtown Summerlin,” said Jeff Parker, from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Thursday, the Light the World Giving Machine was unveiled in Downtown Summerlin. It will provide a way for people to spread holiday cheer to those less fortunate.

Music icon Donny Osmond and his son Brandon Osmond were the first to donate as local charity leaders helped to premiere the machine. It’s one of 10 Giving Machines around the world.

“It’s anonymous, but you’re helping so many people without the obligation of them wanting to get back to you. That’s the spirit of giving,” said Donny Osmond.

“85% of the donations that will be made with the Giving Machine, they stay right here in Las Vegas,” said John Boswell, the Director of Light the World Giving Machines.

With a simple card swipe, individuals can purchase items for people in need, both in the Las Vegas area and around the world.

Machine donations costing between $2 and $320, will pay for anything from school supplies to dental care, shoes and holiday meals.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds spent on the machine will go to the charities that were chosen.

Those local and global charities include Communities in Schools, Eye Care 4 Kids, Future Smiles, Opportunity Village, Three Square and UNICEF.

“It makes me feel good that I am donating to people that don’t have the same opportunities that I have to get things,” said thirteen-year-old Savannah Dutson.

“You can buy a meal, you can buy a hygiene kit, and there’s something priced for everybody here,” said Janet Errett.

The Giving Machine will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., from November 15 to January 1 in front of Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin.

