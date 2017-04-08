EasterEgg Run leaves kids with baskets full of joy — VIDEO

On the hunt: Children tapped their sleuthing skills Saturday at a community EasterEgg Run at Desert Breeze Park. Volunteers and park employees and volunteers spread plastic eggs filled with candy and other treats across one of the baseball fields. Then, four egg runs took place, each for a different age group. The first group of Easter egg hunters swept the field clean in a matter of minutes, making way for the next group.
Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @gabbydeebee on Twitter.