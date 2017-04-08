ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Life
Life

EasterEgg Run leaves kids with baskets full of joy — VIDEO

By Gabriella Benevides Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2017 - 4:06 pm
 
Updated April 8, 2017 - 4:17 pm

On the hunt: Children tapped their sleuthing skills Saturday at a community EasterEgg Run at Desert Breeze Park. Volunteers and park employees and volunteers spread plastic eggs filled with candy and other treats across one of the baseball fields. Then, four egg runs took place, each for a different age group. The first group of Easter egg hunters swept the field clean in a matter of minutes, making way for the next group.

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @gabbydeebee on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like