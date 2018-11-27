Ethel M’s holiday cactus garden lights up the Las Vegas Valley

The Ethel M Chocolate Factory has turned its botanical cactus garden into a holiday cactus garden.
The three-acre garden is illuminated with more than one million sparkling lights through Jan. 6.
Santa Claus visits are 4-9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. and daily Dec. 16-23.
The holiday spectacular is open daily, from 8 a.m., lights are on from dusk until 10 p.m., and it’s all free to the public.
2 Cactus Garden Dr, Henderson, NV 89014