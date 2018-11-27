Ethel M’s holiday cactus garden lights up the Las Vegas Valley

The Ethel M Chocolate Factory has turned its botanical cactus garden into a holiday cactus garden.

Holiday goers enjoy the lights at Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Holiday goers enjoy the lights at Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Holiday goers enjoy the lights at Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Holiday goers enjoy the lights at Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Holiday goers enjoy the lights at Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Holiday goers enjoy the lights at Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Katie Conklin, middle, pushes her 3-month-old daughter Harper around Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cheryl Frazier, left, holds her granddaughter McKenna Dillon, 1, as they walk through Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Ethel M Chocolate Factory has turned its botanical cactus garden into a holiday cactus garden.

The three-acre garden is illuminated with more than one million sparkling lights through Jan. 6.

Santa Claus visits are 4-9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. and daily Dec. 16-23.

The holiday spectacular is open daily, from 8 a.m., lights are on from dusk until 10 p.m., and it’s all free to the public.

Check out the Ethel M website for more information.

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.

2 Cactus Garden Dr, Henderson, NV 89014