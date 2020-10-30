Family turns backyard into Disneyland’s Pirates, Mansion rides for Halloween

Every Halloween, the Garcias convert their backyard into the skeleton-laden set pieces from Pirates of the Caribbean. And their home interior and patio become the Haunted Mansion Holiday.

The Garcias are a family of self-proclaimed “Disney nerds.”

On their annual visits to Disneyland, the family of six goes on iconic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and The Haunted Mansion.

But they also do research.

“We’re looking for ideas,” says Tiffany Garcia. “I’m always looking for new things to decorate or add to the Haunted Mansion Room.”

Every Halloween, Tiffany, her husband, Leroy, and even their sons convert their home into their two favorite attractions.

Starting in August, the Garcias convert their backyard into the skeleton-laden set pieces from Pirates of the Caribbean. And their home interior and patio become the Haunted Mansion Holiday.

In a normal year, the family also builds an elaborate haunted house in their garage.

“We give everyone who goes through it one piece of candy,” says Leroy Garcia. “One year, we gave out 3,000 pieces of candy.”

The family also generally opens up their backyard to trick-or-treaters so kids and their families can see the decorations, play in the backyard and watch the movies on their projector.

Because this year is not normal, the Garcias have made some adjustments.

Families who brave the spider web-covered driveway, refuse the offer of apples from the Evil Queen who sits on the front porch and evade the censor-triggered bodies that fall from the front door will be invited to explore the backyard via the side door, where the Garcias have set up socially-distanced tables in lieu of the crowded haunted house.

In the area surrounding their swimming pool, the Garcias have arranged set pieces from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, including familiar moments in the attraction, like the pirate skeleton who lies on a bejeweled bed and another who captains a ship beneath a tattered sail.

Tables near the pool are topped with colored lights, inspired by the Blue Bayou restaurant at the Anaheim park.

Throughout the year, Tiffany Garcia browses thrift stores and estate sales, transforming old picture frames and knick-knacks into pirate treasure.

The family also converted their patio into the stretching room from The Haunted Mansion.

Most of the “Nightmare Before Christmas” characters are handmade, with a giant Jack Skellington who looms over the backyard constructed out of foam and PVC pipes, an Oogie Boogie character who is, fittingly, made from wrapping burlap around a Santa Claus statue, and a lovable doglike Zero, who Leroy suspended from a fishing line attached to a windshield wiper motor.

“The kids contributed more this year, since we’re all stuck at home,” says Tiffany Garcia about her 13, 10, 8 and 6-year-old sons. “It’s a team effort. This is what we love to do as a family.”

While she isn’t sure how many trick-or-treaters will be out this year due to COVID-19 precautions, she did invite a small group of friends over for Halloween night and plans to welcome small groups of visitors into her Disney-fied backyard if they stop by.

“We want to give kids candy and fun and magic in a safe way,” says Tiffany Garcia.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.