3 high-end retail shops move into Hard Rock Hotel

A first-of-its-kind partnership has added three high-end retail shops to the Hard Rock Hotel.

The Ernst Benz Chronojewel, with a retail price of $27,475, at Bezel on Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Hard Rock hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A dress, $288, and necklace, $32, from the M. Fredrick collection and designer For Love & Lemons at Day + Night on Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Hard Rock hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A handcuff bracelet by King Baby, with a retail price of $2,060, at Shine on Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Hard Rock hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A first-of-its-kind partnership has added three high-end retail shops to the Hard Rock Hotel. Featuring apparel and accessories, Bezel, Day + Night and Shine offer several luxury brands in men’s and women’s fashion, watches, sunglasses and jewelry. The hotel partnered with Hudson Group, the largest travel retailer in the U.S., whose shops and restaurants are ubiquitous in American airports, including McCarran in Las Vegas.

Bezel

Opened in April, the shop’s timepieces that range from simple and sophisticated to extravagant are available from brands including Ernst Benz, TAG Heuer and Hamilton.

Day + Night

Most of the apparel and accessories in Day + Night, which opened in May, is for the ladies. Brands of clothes, jewelry, bags and sunglasses include M. Frederic, Prada and Tom Ford.

Shine

Necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings from brands such as Sidney Evan, King Baby and Roberto Coin are featured at this boutique, which opened in June.

Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road, hardrockhotel.com.