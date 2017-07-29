3 high-end retail shops move into Hard Rock Hotel

A first-of-its-kind partnership has added three high-end retail shops to the Hard Rock Hotel. Featuring apparel and accessories, Bezel, Day + Night and Shine offer several luxury brands in men’s and women’s fashion, watches, sunglasses and jewelry. The hotel partnered with Hudson Group, the largest travel retailer in the U.S., whose shops and restaurants are ubiquitous in American airports, including McCarran in Las Vegas.
Bezel
Opened in April, the shop’s timepieces that range from simple and sophisticated to extravagant are available from brands including Ernst Benz, TAG Heuer and Hamilton.
Day + Night
Most of the apparel and accessories in Day + Night, which opened in May, is for the ladies. Brands of clothes, jewelry, bags and sunglasses include M. Frederic, Prada and Tom Ford.
Shine
Necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings from brands such as Sidney Evan, King Baby and Roberto Coin are featured at this boutique, which opened in June.
Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road, hardrockhotel.com.