Fashion

6 stylish gifts for your fashion-minded friends

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2018 - 4:18 pm
 

When shopping for the fashion-minded, the gift must be as of-the-moment as they are. These gifts will delight and surprise even the most discerning of trendsetters.

Illesteva’s Marianne cat-eye acetate and gunmetal-tone sunglasses

Small specs reigned supreme at New York Fashion Week — but the fashionista in your life already knows that. Treat her to her own pair of pale pink tiny sunglasses. The cat-eye acetate frame will flatter all face shapes and the 100 percent UV protection will keep her eyes healthy. $190net-a-porter.com

Cobble Hill Leather Crossbody Bag by BOTKIER

Available in 10 different colors, Botkier’s asymmetrical leather crossbody will be her new day-to-day handbag. Interchangeable wide nylon and skinny leather straps will take her from day to night while the on-trend color combinations will complement nearly everything in her wardrobe. $198 shop.nordstrom.com

Glacce Crystal Elixir Water Bottle

For the fashion-forward lady who takes her hydration as seriously as she takes her chakras, a pure crystal stone is affixed to the bottom of this water bottle. According to the product description, the crystal will imbue positive energy into your water and daily routine. And even if it can’t — the quartz and amethysts sure are pretty. $8 freepeople.com

Under the Christmas Tree Set by Too Faced

Too Faced’s three breakaway palettes include 18 eyeshadows, bronzer, blush, highlighter and mascara — all in wintry pigments. Pretty packaging means you can gift it as one Christmas tree or split them up among friends. $49 toofaced.com

Foxy Pop Top Mittens by Kate Spade

You know she’s foxy — get her something that shows it. Fingerless gloves with the words “Foxy lady” convert into playful mittens, allowing her to both stay warm and text with ease. $98 katespade.com

Hello, Gorgeous! by Maggie Louise Confections

This isn’t your normal makeup kit. Solid white chocolates, milk chocolates filled with peanut butter and dark chocolates filled with salted caramel and pecans are just a few of the candies shaped and painted to look like lipsticks, jewels and high heels. $56 maggielouiseconfections.com

Spanx faux leather leggings in black sequins

The real appeal of these faux-leather leggings goes far beyond their comfort, versatility and undeniably hip rock ‘n’roll vibe — it’s that they’re made of stretchy, super-slimming fabric for which Spanx became famous. They are available in six colors and variations including camouflage print, black sequins and moto (with ribbed striping) in sizes XS-3X. $98-$162, spanx.com

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Roy Choi on cooking for Park MGM employees
As he prepares to open his new restaurant Best Friend later this month at Park MGM, celebrity chef Roy Choi took the time to cook for the resort’s employees Tuesday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Best Friend Menu Reveal Wednesday
Chef Roy Choi tells us what to expect from Wednesday’s Facebook Live Menu Reveal for his new Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Great Santa Run
People participated in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run which raises cubs for Opportunity Village.
World Holidays Exhibit At The Natural History Museum
Migratory Bird Day teaches adults and kids to celebrate birds
Different organizations offered activities for kids and adults to learn about birds and celebrate their migration journey at Sunset Park. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
Celebrity photographer dedicates dance book to Las Vegas shooting victims
Behind the scenes with local celebrity photographer Jerry Metellus as he talks about his Dance For Vegas coffee book dedicated to the 58 victims of the October 1 shooting. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Dreamsickle Kids Foundation founder Gina Glass talks awareness
Gina Glass, 35, founded Dreamsickle Kids Foundation to raise awareness for sickle cell disease in Nevada. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Fashion
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Fashion Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like