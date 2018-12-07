6 stylish gifts for your fashion-minded friends

When shopping for the fashion-minded, the gift must be as of-the-moment as they are.

(Getty Images)

Illesteva’s Marianne cat-eye acetate and gunmetal-tone sunglasses . Net-a-Porter

Cobble Hill Leather Crossbody Bag by BOTKIER

Hello, Gorgeous! by Maggie Louise Confections

Free People Glacce Crystal Elixir Water Bottle – Rose Quartz $80 Available at FreePeople.com

Free People Glacce Crystal Elixir Water Bottle – Amethyst $84 Available at FreePeople.com

Small specs reigned supreme at New York Fashion Week — but the fashionista in your life already knows that. Treat her to her own pair of pale pink tiny sunglasses. The cat-eye acetate frame will flatter all face shapes and the 100 percent UV protection will keep her eyes healthy. $190net-a-porter.com

Available in 10 different colors, Botkier’s asymmetrical leather crossbody will be her new day-to-day handbag. Interchangeable wide nylon and skinny leather straps will take her from day to night while the on-trend color combinations will complement nearly everything in her wardrobe. $198 shop.nordstrom.com

Glacce Crystal Elixir Water Bottle

For the fashion-forward lady who takes her hydration as seriously as she takes her chakras, a pure crystal stone is affixed to the bottom of this water bottle. According to the product description, the crystal will imbue positive energy into your water and daily routine. And even if it can’t — the quartz and amethysts sure are pretty. $8 freepeople.com

Under the Christmas Tree Set by Too Faced

Too Faced’s three breakaway palettes include 18 eyeshadows, bronzer, blush, highlighter and mascara — all in wintry pigments. Pretty packaging means you can gift it as one Christmas tree or split them up among friends. $49 toofaced.com

Foxy Pop Top Mittens by Kate Spade

You know she’s foxy — get her something that shows it. Fingerless gloves with the words “Foxy lady” convert into playful mittens, allowing her to both stay warm and text with ease. $98 katespade.com

This isn’t your normal makeup kit. Solid white chocolates, milk chocolates filled with peanut butter and dark chocolates filled with salted caramel and pecans are just a few of the candies shaped and painted to look like lipsticks, jewels and high heels. $56 maggielouiseconfections.com

Spanx faux leather leggings in black sequins

The real appeal of these faux-leather leggings goes far beyond their comfort, versatility and undeniably hip rock ‘n’roll vibe — it’s that they’re made of stretchy, super-slimming fabric for which Spanx became famous. They are available in six colors and variations including camouflage print, black sequins and moto (with ribbed striping) in sizes XS-3X. $98-$162, spanx.com