9 items to get students of every age back to school in style

School’s opening means an end to the lazy days of summer, but it also brings the excitement of new friends, new classes, clean notebooks and a fresh start.

Back to school products at Walmart Super Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Henderson. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Back to school products at Walmart Super Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Henderson. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Back to school products at Walmart Super Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Henderson. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Back to school products at Walmart Super Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Henderson. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Back to school products at Walmart Super Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Henderson. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Back to school products at Walmart Super Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Henderson. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Back to school products at Walmart Super Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Henderson. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Back to school products at Walmart Super Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Henderson. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Back to school products at Walmart Super Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Henderson. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Back to school products at Best Buy from bestbuy.com. Photo/Best Buy

Back to school products at Target from target.com. Photo/Target

Back to school products at Target from target.com. Photo/Target

Back to school products at Target from target.com. Photo/Target

Back to school products at Target from target.com. Photo/Target

Back to school products at Staples from staples.com. Photo/Staples

School’s opening means an end to the lazy days of summer, but it also brings the excitement of new friends, new classes, clean notebooks and a fresh start. Keep calm, cool and collected with the right gear. A superhero-themed backpack may be perfect for the grade-school set, while a patterned school planner can keep middle-schoolers on track. Whether you’re a first-grader filling a cubby or a high school senior hauling it all from class to class, we’ve got you covered with some stylish and handy gear.

Elementary school

Be the Diana Prince of the classroom with this Wonder Woman-themed bookbag, big enough to carry colored pencils, glue sticks and other school supplies that make for a super school year. $9.88, walmart.com.

Stay hydrated post-recess with a water bottle full of emotions, patterned with your favorite emojis and a cap that snaps securely. $0.88, walmart.com.

This bright green Minecraft bookbag is sure to bring together other fellow video game pros, though you’ll have to wait until you’re home to play the actual game. $29.99, target.com.

Middle school

No locker should go unfurnished this year, and this white faux fur rug pairs perfectly with magnetic white boards and biology textbooks. $6.99, target.com.

Between classes, clubs and after-school activities, it’s important to stay organized — do so with a polka dot planner, motivational message included. $19.99, staples.com.

To have the best bookbag in the class, accessorized with key chains — including this Star Wars Chewbacca piece that includes a flashlight. $13.99, target.com.

High school

Make taking notes and organizing your studies easier with tablet accessories, such as the Logitech keyboard case compatible with the iPad Mini 4. $89.99, bestbuy.com.

Whether you need your tablet for class or your phone for after school, keep a charge on all of your devices with the Onn portable battery, which plugs in via USB. $9.38, walmart.com.

Trendy lunch boxes do exist, such as a Japanese-style bento box, like the Bentgo stackable, which keeps food separated with several compartments. $14.99, target.com.