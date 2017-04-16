Aquazzura luxury footwear opens shop at Crystals

(www.newvintagehandbags.com)

Aquazzura Frankie Pump, made in Italy, snakeskin and suede. $995

Cheek Parade blush palette from Benefit Cosmetics. $58, Sephora (Benefit Cosmetics)

Aquazzura

Born in Colombia and raised in London, Edgardo Osorio launched his line of luxury footwear, Aquazzura, in 2011 at age 25. His company, based in Florence, Italy, has boutiques in luxury destinations including Paris, London, Moscow, Dubai, and now, Las Vegas.

The new store at the Shops at Crystals on the Strip is the third U.S. location to feature Osorio’s signature footwear. The highly stylized, architectural flats, pumps and booties are made in a range of materials including snakeskin, leather and suede, often decorated with fringe, floral appliques and other glamorous embellishments.

Aquazzura. 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. S. www.aquazzura.com

DW Bistro

DW Bistro will host a pop-up with New Vintage Handbags Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring assorted refashioned designer handbags for sale. Painter Kim Bavington will be on site to customize bags. There will also be a silent auction during the event, with proceeds going to the Las Vegas Grant-a-Gift Autism Foundation for Autism Awareness Month.

DW Bistro, 9275 W Russell Rd #190. www.newvintagehandbags.com

