ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Fashion

Balance cleansers created for desert skin care

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2017 - 9:18 am
 

Triple-digit temperatures challenge even the best skin care routine — more perspiration can clog the purest of pores. If skin is oily or troubled, the heat often complicates the situation. Danish skin care guru Ole Henriksen, knows this all too well, having struggled with severe acne in his youth while dancing professionally in Indonesia. To correct and perfect trouble-prone complexions, Henriksen created Balance, the newest addition to his luxury product line. The cleanser is a clever combination of lactic and glycolic acids infused with botanical extracts of green tea, eucalyptus, algae and Irish moss that removes impurities from pores without stripping away skin’s natural oils. Another novel addition is the Facial Sauna Scrub with volcanic ash, which heats up on the face as it is applied and gently exfoliates surface cells. The six-piece Balance collection also includes oil-controlling cleansing cloths with aloe juice, a mattifying moisturizer. Prices range from $15-$40. Available at olehenriksen.com and sephora.com

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like