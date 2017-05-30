Balance cleansers created for desert skin care

Balancing Force™ Oil Control Toner, $26; Counter Balance™ Oil Control Hydrator, $34; Find Your Balance™ Oil Control Cleanser, $25; Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub, $28. Image: Ole Henriksen

Triple-digit temperatures challenge even the best skin care routine — more perspiration can clog the purest of pores. If skin is oily or troubled, the heat often complicates the situation. Danish skin care guru Ole Henriksen, knows this all too well, having struggled with severe acne in his youth while dancing professionally in Indonesia. To correct and perfect trouble-prone complexions, Henriksen created Balance, the newest addition to his luxury product line. The cleanser is a clever combination of lactic and glycolic acids infused with botanical extracts of green tea, eucalyptus, algae and Irish moss that removes impurities from pores without stripping away skin’s natural oils. Another novel addition is the Facial Sauna Scrub with volcanic ash, which heats up on the face as it is applied and gently exfoliates surface cells. The six-piece Balance collection also includes oil-controlling cleansing cloths with aloe juice, a mattifying moisturizer. Prices range from $15-$40. Available at olehenriksen.com and sephora.com