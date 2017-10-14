Fashionable fundraiser benefits Communities in Schools

Communities in Schools of Nevada’s fifth annual Style with a Cause event made for a fun-filled, fashion-forward evening on Sept. 27 at Andiron Steak &Sea.

The event’s fashion show featured the latest trends by Dillard’s and showcased this year’s beauty transformation recipient. All eyes were on CIS of Nevada member Karen Belote-Stevens as she walked the LED-lit runway with a new hairstyle by Kelly Cardenas Salon, wardrobe by Dillard’s and makeup by Sephora.

More than 200 guests were treated to bites from Andiron, cocktails by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, beauty bars, a braid bar and tarot card readings.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit CIS to help increase student graduation rates and prepare students for college.

­— Madelon Hynes