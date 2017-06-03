Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for many types of guys

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli, left, tags out Chicago Cubs' Jon Lester (34) show as attempting to score on a fielder's choice by Cub's Kyle Schwarber to Pirates' first baseman Josh Bell in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Watching the play is umpire Ed Hickox. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Oakley Gearbox LX backpack. (Bill Bradley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tommy Bahama silk panel-back "Las Vegas" camp shirt. (Bill Bradley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tommy Bahama cotton "Las Vegas" polo shirt. (Bill Bradley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Callaway's Epic driver is one of the hottest selling golf clubs of the year. (Callaway Golf)

The NBA pebble grain notepad offers a unique outlook to any office. (Amazon.com)

Cuff links from game-used MLB baseballs will help any guy get dressed up. (MLBshop.com)

Bespokepost.com might send you a bag of shaving goodies one month. (BespokePost.com)

After decades the Ray-Ban Wayfarers still have a classic look. (Sunglass Hut)

QC 35 headphones by Bose are a frequent flier's dream. (Bose)

Dermalogica offers the smoothest shave a man could get. (Bill Bradley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Congratulations. You aced Mother’s Day.

Now what about dad? Yes, Father’s Day is just around the corner (June 18), but never fear, we have a few ideas that will make it seem as if you have been planning for dad all year.

Some are expensive, but others are budget conscious. Even better, you don’t have to leave Las Vegas to pick them up (or your living room, thanks to the web).

Tommy Bahama “Las Vegas” panel back shirt

Where: Tommy Bahama store, Town Square

How much: $138 (camp shirt) and $98 (polo)

Why: Famous for its panel-back embroidered silk shirts, Tommy Bahama also makes special versions for its Las Vegas stores. This year’s model includes a black silk camp shirt with a showgirl and playing cards and a Pima cotton polo shirt with a stylized version of the Las Vegas sign.

Callaway “Epic” driver

Where: Las Vegas Golf and Tennis

How much: $499

Why: Callaway created “Jailbreak Technology,” a design that unleashes faster ball speeds. It’s been one of the best-selling drivers in years and is producing drives that are 15-20 yards longer for most golfers. That’s an easy way to make dad happy.

Bose QC 35 wireless headphones

Where: Bose Factory Store, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets

How much: $350

Why: These over-the-ear pieces of heaven cut out white noise on airplanes and make the entertainment sound like he’s at home. The wireless version means no more fumbling to put away the cord during landing. And they work pretty well in the living room, too.

Oakley backpack

Where: Oakley Store, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets

How much: $120

Why: Oakley, the maker of the sporty sunglasses, has perfected the backpack with nooks and crannies so a myriad of items don’t get lost. We suggest the Gearbox LX, but the Oakley has many styles in a wide price range.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses

Where: Sunglass Hut (12 Las Vegas locations)

How much: $150

Why: The sharp angles and the classic look have spawned many imitators. It’s definitely a style that could make dad look somewhat hip. As Will Smith said when he donned his Ray-Bans in “Men in Black:” “I make these look good.”

Spalding NBA Pebble Composite Leather Pad Holder

Where: Amazon.com

How much: $38.99

Why: We’re in the middle of the NBA playoffs, so give him the same stuff the coaches use on the sidelines. These pebble-grain notebooks look like a basketball and have room for a standard-size legal pad and pockets for keeping notes. And the “Spalding” logo looks cool.

Game-used baseball cuff links

Where: MLBshop.com

How much: $190

Why: Combine a touch of class with baseball fandom. Each of these sterling silver cuff links is made with swatches from game-used baseballs for specific teams. Every link has a hologram number, so you can discover in what game the ball was used. And they come in a gift box with certificate of authenticity.

Bill Bradley is the Review-Journal sports editor. He can be reached at 702-387-2909 or bbradley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @billbradleyLV on Twitter.