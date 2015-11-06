Get your chunk of chunky knits!

Fall has created a big buzz around knits, even chunky ones for Vegas’ chillier days.

Krystal Effio wearing Old Navy at Downtown Summerlin. Photo Credit Tonya Harvey.

Isabella Baker wearing Old Navy at Downtown Summerlin. Photo Credit Tonya Harvey.

Zar Zanganeh co-host Valley View Live, Krystal Effio, Isabella Baker wearing Old Navy and FashionTrend.Vegas editor Maria Matta-Caro at Downtown Summerlin. Photo Credit Tonya Harvey.

To many, these are regular items in any autumn closet or only worn on lazy Sunday mornings. But they’re way more than that! Aside from being one of the most classic fall staples, knits can be styled to get you from day to evening in the most effortless and stylish way.

The repertoire this season allows them loose or fitted, slightly chunky or chunkier (which are super in trend), with or without a collar, with big sleeve silhouettes or slightly fitted, plain or intricately knitted or even with knitted fringe. Adornments are in and will upgrade knitwear as the ultimate fall piece you must own.

Putting it all together comes down to the conventional balance between silhouettes, color palettes and accessories to create the style you love the most.

Think about using regular knitted pieces such as sweaters or scarves as the perfect textured mix against plain basics. This works equally well for guys and girls. The contrast of fabrics will charm by itself. Get creative and also contrast neutral tones. These are easily mixed and visually upgrade the whole ensemble, making the knit piece dazzling.

You can rock both the slimmer and chunkier trend with pencil skirts, leggings or ultra-slim jeans (slimmer pants on guys). It is up to you whether to add a bohemian appeal if wearing big chunky knits or keeping it more formal with fitted knits the classic way.

Try playing with knitwear the unconventional way. Contrast is the key to looking dressed with them. Use sweaters, dresses, scarves or other knitted marvels by making them look as though it’s your only layer. Wear a sweater as if it were a blouse or shirt. Tuck the ends to a scarf underneath a slim belt to upgrade a simple white shirt. You can even wear necklaces, watches and bangles over a sweater sleeves or turtle necks to add a savvy interest and a fashionista appeal to your styling.

Wearing an elegant chunky or light knit to the office is possible and still classy. Go for delicate and slightly embellished or shiny options and you can wear them through evening cocktails. Knitwear doesn’t have to look messy. The wide array of options will certainly provide a choice for every need and taste.