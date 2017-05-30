Gifts to celebrate ‘Phantom of the Opera’ at The Smith Center

FANTÔME DE L'OPÉRA tea by Mariage Frères. Mariage Frères

Byredo's Fleur Fantôme candle. $80, barneys.com

Black Phantom Refillable Spray by Kilian. $295, saksfifthavenue.com

Well Played beaded purse by Mary Frances.

Unmasked™ Scattered Diamond Half Mask White Gold Ring. $1,850, monicarichkosann.com

Rouge Louboutin Velvet Matte lipstick. Image: Sephora

Love it or loathe it, the Phantom of the Opera swoops back into town Wednesday, in all its grandeur and glory — swinging chandelier, soaring songbook and all. Even if you’re not heading to Reynolds Hall for the national tour’s official kickoff, here are a few delights in honor of “the power of the music of the night.”

Fleur Fantôme candle

Byredo candles are known for their esoteric and ethereal fragrance. This one was created to evoke “the fantasy scents of silent flowers like the tulip,” with notes of rhubarb, lemon and violet leaves combined with suede and galbanum. $80, byredo.com

Black Phantom by Kilian

The front of the flaçon reads “Momento Mori” (Latin translation: “Remember Death”) and comes in a black coffret. The perfume itself is a complex, heady combination of Martinique rum, a “cyanide accord,” patchouli and sandalwood. 1.7 oz., $295, bykilian.com

Well Played

Thousands of beads harmonize together to create a most elegant cellphone/eyeglass case. A removable cross-body chain strap allows you to wear the soft pouch crossbody-style or as a mini evening clutch. $68, maryfrances.com

Rouge Louboutin Velvet Matte

Stilletto king Christian Louboutin’s lip lacquer makes as much of a statement as his famed red-soled high heels. The petal-soft lipstick is encased in a jewel-like case that comes with its own silk ribbon so you can wear it around your neck. $90, christianlouboutin.com

Fantôme de l’Opéra tea

French tea purveyors Mariage Frères describe this blend as“spellbinding, romantic and mysterious” — a lyrical composition of loose green tea, dried grapefruit, orange and lemon peel, ginger, peony petals, blue flowers and pomegranate. $20, mariagefreres.com; teabags available at amazon.com.

Half Mask White Gold Ring

For the truly Phantom-obsessed fan, it’s hard to imagine a more perfect piece of jewelry — right down to the twinkling diamond eye. Also available in yellow and rose gold versions. $995, monicarichkosann.com