‘Hunger Games’ makeup on sale in Las Vegas

May the odds be ever in your favor. And if they are not, at least you can look like they are.

Fans of “The Hunger Games” can now purchase makeup from the young adult franchise’s cosmetic line at The Hunger Games: The Exhibition at MGM Grand.

And if they are not, at least you can look like they are.

The two collections of liquid liner, liquid lipstick, eyeshadow palettes and faux lashes are themed to The Capitol and Girl on Fire.

Cosmetics are available in a variety of nude, pastel and shimmery hues, named after characters in “The Hunger Games” universe.

Glitter liquid eyeliner comes in six shades including Victor (silver glitter), Claudius (purple glitter), Finnick (blue glitter), Embers (bronze glitter), Cinna (gold glitter) and Coal (black glitter).

The line was designed and developed by the manufacturer of LASplash Cosmetics, a Jon Davler Inc. company. The line was specifically created for entertainment and exhibition company Cityneon Holdings Limited and its subsidiary Victory Hill Exhibitions, the creative companies behind The Hunger Games: The Exhibition.

“We are thrilled to be offering this specialty cosmetic line at our attraction,” said Zoe Tan, head of business development and general manager, Las Vegas, for Victory Hill Exhibitions, according to a news release. “Hunger Games fans will love the themed makeup and lashes as the product names, colors and package designs are an extension of the world-renowned, blockbuster film franchise, and available at an affordable price.”

The Hunger Games: The Exhibition takes guests along the journey of Katniss Everdeen and includes actual costumes and props as well as interactive sections with trivia and a touch-screen archery range.

