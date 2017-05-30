Kendra Scott boutique brings glam to Las Vegas

'Rayne' necklaces with tassels and various stones shown at 'Rayne' necklaces with tassels and various stones shown at the new Kendra Scott boutique at Fashion Show mall. Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal

If you’ve ever seen a necklace, bracelet or ring and thought it would be just perfect — if only the stones were a different color, or if it were made of silver instead of gold — the new Kendra Scott boutique at Fashion Show mall will hold special appeal. The Color Bar, a wall-sized touch screen at the back of the shop, offers an array of customized options — 50 styles, five metals and 30 colored stones. Once selections have been made, the piece is assembled, often in five minutes or less. (Designer Kendra Scott came up with the concept while helping pediatric cancer patients and their caregivers in Texas create personal pieces.) This store is the 62nd U.S. location for the growing brand, with dozens scheduled to open throughout the rest of the year. Collections include seasonal items, new bridal and fine jewelry pieces, nail lacquers and a home collection featuring agate picture frames, decorative trays and desk boxes with crystal handles. Open daily, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. S., 702-830-9191. kendrascott.com