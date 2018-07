In celebration of National Lipstick Day on Sunday, MAC Cosmetics has selected nine iconic and Artist favorite shades to bring back for the giveaway, the company said in a release.

Assortment of lipstick. (Getty Images)

MAC lipstick in color "Aloof." (MAC Cosmetics)

MAC lipstick in color "Chintz." (MAC Cosmetics)

MAC lipstick in color "Dare You." (MAC Cosmetics)

MAC lipstick in color "Delish." (MAC Cosmetics)

MAC lipstick in color "Epic." (MAC Cosmetics)

MAC lipstick in color "Florabundi." (MAC Cosmetics)

MAC lipstick in color "Mixed Media." (MAC Cosmetics)

MAC lipstick in color "Moxi." (MAC Cosmetics)

MAC lipstick in color "Tanarama." (MAC Cosmetics)

In need of a new lipstick color? You can get one for free on Sunday.

In celebration of National Lipstick Day, MAC Cosmetics has selected nine iconic and Artist favorite shades to bring back for the giveaway, the company said in a release.

The free shades include Tanarama, Aloof, Delish, Florabundi, Moxie, Epic, Dare You, Chintz and Mixed Media.

MAC’s giveaway is available at all locations in the U.S. and Canada while supplies last. Limit one per person.