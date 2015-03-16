Must-have easiness

Spring is most definitely a fun season, and there should always be reserved space for items we don’t have to give a lot of thought to, but just enjoy and look good in.

Celine Trapeze handbag, available at Barneys New York at The Grand Canal Shoppes. Price as requested.

Chinese Laundry Gabby Platform Sandal. Be ready for warm weather in these platform wedges. The Gabby features an elastic ankle strap to ensure a comfortable fit. They look great with a pair of cuffed shorts and a printed button down or with all of your favorite dresses. Available at Macy’s, Downtown Summerlin - $69.95

American Eagle AEO Hoop Charm Necklace with tow metallic disc charms, two metallic disc charms and tow metallic hoop charms with gemstones embellishment and lobster clasp closure. Available at American Eagle at Downtown Summerlin Mall - $15.50

H&M shirt dress straight-cut, knee-length shirt dress in airy, woven fabric. Chest pockets, concealed buttons at front, removable tie belt, and long sleeves with roll-up tab and button. Available at Town Square Mall - $29.95

Marc Jacobs Sally Strap 28 mm watch. The simple Sally Strap 28MM features a shiny, gold tone crown, white dial and face, gold MARC letters and beveled stick indexes with an updated tan leather strap. Available at Macy’s, Downtown Summerlin - $175

This season’s Las Vegas’ must -haves have altogether an alluring simplicity that allows them to stand out. Trendy basics with a subtle spiced-up edge, but versatile enough to be used all throughout this time of the year, especially with Vegas’ unique weather.

Make the most fun out of them as contribute a soft cool to whatever they are paired up with. When conquering easy confident looks to go around town or for a casual dinner with the family on the neighborhood these are our number one wingmen.