Fashion

Must-have easiness

Paula Avila.
March 16, 2015 - 8:34 am
 

Spring is most definitely a fun season, and there should always be reserved space for items we don’t have to give a lot of thought to, but just enjoy and look good in.

This season’s Las Vegas’ must -haves have altogether an alluring simplicity that allows them to stand out. Trendy basics with a subtle spiced-up edge, but versatile enough to be used all throughout this time of the year, especially with Vegas’ unique weather.

Make the most fun out of them as contribute a soft cool to whatever they are paired up with. When conquering easy confident looks to go around town or for a casual dinner with the family on the neighborhood these are our number one wingmen.

