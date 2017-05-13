NYX Cosmetics opens high-tech store in Las Vegas

The Lip Bar at NYX, opening May 19 in Las Vegas. Image: NYX.

NYX

Beauty mavens and neophytes alike will soon have thousands more glittery, glossy, glamorous reasons to celebrate when NYX opens in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood on May 19.

Named for the goddess of the night, the LA-based cosmetics brand is known for its cult following online and social media savvy devotees. The Las Vegas location is the company’s 32nd U.S. store, with signature high-tech features including a “Colorcast wall” of digital screens that can be programmed to highlight content according to product, color or other specifications; a beauty bar offering exclusive in-store content and makeup application tutorials; and a Shadow Bar & Lip Bar with the complete line of NYX Professional Makeup products in every shade and color.

Beauty YouTube and Instagram stars will be on hand, and special events and promotions are scheduled throughout the opening weekend — including chances to win $100 shopping sprees and other prizes. The first 100 customers in line each day will receive a limited-edition brush cup and a free mini train case with purchases of $75 or more. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/402817113424619/.

NYX Professional Makeup, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. S., nyxcosmetics.com