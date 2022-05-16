Popular online boutique SHEIN coming to Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Get ready Las Vegas as the popular online boutique SHEIN will be hosting a pop-up store in the valley this weekend.

The event will be held at Resorts World Las Vegas for three days, Fridayto Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fashion enthusiasts can find the pop-up on the 1st floor next to Amazon’s Just Walk Out store.

According to organizers, the SHEIN pop-up will feature “1,000+ show stopping styles, perfect for all the summer vibes: music festivals nights on the strip and so much more!”

While the event is free, reservations are required in order to shop. Guests will only have access to the pop-up during their reserved date and time as a shopping time limit will be enforced. However, there will be a “standby line” available that will be accommodated if time remains once all reservations have been served.

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shein-las-vegas-pop-up-registration-325097263667.