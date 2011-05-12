Show Us Your Purse

5557254-0-4

■ Who? Amber Nichole, Xyience spokesmodel.

■ Location: Home

■ Handbag: Louis Vuitton tote

■ Are handbags status symbols? I believe they are. Though, along with a designer name comes a level of quality, including the best materials and often a timeless, classic design.

■ What does this bag say about you? It says that I have a lot of stuff to tote around. I’m often running to multiple auditions or photo shoots in one day and, during a busy UFC fight weekend, I have to be ready for numerous back-to-back Xyience events.

■ If someone found your bag and looked inside, what would he/she think of you? I am extremely organized and ready for anything.

■ What’s the most important item you’ve carried in your bag? My phone. It is my work and lifeline. I once carried $17,000 after winning big at a slot machine, though.

■ What’s the strangest item you’ve carried in your bag? I know this will sound weird, but I have been known to bring extra hair to a photo shoot because we’ll often be going for a look that requires fuller hair.

■ Tell us about the first special bag you owned. It would have to be the bag I currently carry, a Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote. It was a wonderful Christmas gift from my hubby.

■ Knockoffs: Love ’em or hate ’em? I can’t lie, until recently, I loved knockoff bags. So, while I now love carrying my Louis Vuitton, a knockoff still has its place. For example, a knockoff can be great for traveling. If you damage or lose the imitation, it doesn’t affect you like it does when it’s an authentic bag.

■ Image is … how others perceive you. As long as you are true to yourself, you will be seen as you truly are.

■ What’s in your bag? Solar iPhone charger, iPhone G4, nail file (A rock shaped in a disk. Cool hubby gift, also never dull.), Bert’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Tiger Lily, eye drops, cuticle oil.