Snapchat Spectacles pop-up vending machine coming to Las Vegas

Rock bands and singers of all genres book Las Vegas residencies year-round. Now, a different kind of residency is expected to begin early this week on a tiny portion of The Linq Promenade.

Snapchat Spectables

Rock bands and singers of all genres book Las Vegas residencies year-round. Now, a different kind of residency is expected to begin early this week on a tiny portion of The Linq Promenade.

A Snapbot is on its way to Las Vegas, where it will spend a few weeks capturing memories — your memories — with sunglasses you can purchase.

Created by Snapchat’s Snap Inc., the interactive yellow vending machine will be hard to miss. It will sell but one item, Spectacles, which, with a push of a button, record a 10- to 30-second, circular-framed video of your perspective that imports straight to your Snapchat’s Memories section.

The video-filming shades only work if you have a Snapchat account. However, they are compatible for both Android and iOS devices, and the “snaps” transfer to your phone via Wi-Fi or through the glasses’ Bluetooth connection.

Snapbot will be near Flour & Barley Brick Oven Pizza and offer Spectacles in black, coral or teal. Spectacles are also available at spectacles.com and shipped to the U.S. and some European countries.

Yo the (Snapchat sunglasses) @Spectacles are dope and the vending machines are gnarly. pic.twitter.com/IzsmMAD7G7 — Rene (@TamaleTorres) July 15, 2017

The Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, caesars.com.

Spectacles

■ What: Video-recording sunglasses that import to Snapchat’s Memories section.

■ Where: The Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South

■ Price: $129

■ Color options: Black, teal or coral

Contact Katelyn Umholtz at 702-383-0279 or kumholtz @reviewjournal.com. Follow @kumh0ltz on Twitter.