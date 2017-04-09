Sneaker Ball raises $333K for Boys and Girls Clubs

Dsquared2 recently opened a flagship store at The Shops at Crystals at CityCenter on the Strip. (Dsquared2)

Professional BMX rider and television personality Ricardo Laguna attends the grand opening party for Dsquared2 at The Shops at Crystals on April 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for DSQUARED2)

No sneaking around the point here: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada’s fifth annual Sneaker Ball at the M Resort wasa hit, raising more than $333,000 for the organization. More than 400 guests attended, wearing all kinds of kicks to the April1 event, which featured performances by the enormously talented and energetic Clubhouse Kids.

Stars and celebrities brought extra sparkle to The Shops at Crystals on Thursday to celebrate the opening of the DSQUARED2 boutique. The line flashy fashion collection, beloved by celebrities around the globe, is designed by Canadian-born identical twins Dean and Dan Caten, who flew in from London to attend the celebration.

For some, the purr of a Porsche engine is music to their ears. On March 30, the Las Vegas Music & Wine Festival Pop-Up Series filled the Gaudin Porsche showroom with actual instruments for a chamber music concert. The event, organized by Notes with a Purpose founder and executive artistic director Alexandria Le, raised funds for the nonprofit’s educational and outreach music programming.

Anne Fontaine, the Brazilian-born designer best known for her signature line of sophisticated, stylish white blouses, chose to wear an elegant black ensemble to the Clark County Medical Society Alliance’s annual Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon at the Four Seasons. Members joined professional models on the runway wearing Fontaine’s creations at the March 31 event,which raised funds to support veteran health services.