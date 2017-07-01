Vegas Stripped: Model transforms Hoover Dam into runway — VIDEO

Jessica Minh Anh has spent six years transforming iconic scenes into high fashion catwalks.

Jessica Minh Anh has spent six years transforming iconic scenes into high fashion catwalks. On Monday, she transformed the Hoover Dam into a runway. Ten designers, half of whom Minh Anh has worked with in previous shows, displayed their collections. Some of them were inspired by the dam itself.

“I believe what appeals to me most about the series is the fact that I can combine art, architecture, culture or fashion and recent technology as well and portray fashion in a new light so it’s not just purely about clothing,” Anh said.

