What is Liptole? Chipotle brings back avocado-themed lip stain

Chipotle is relaunching its lip stain collaboration with beauty brand Wonderskin dubbed the “Lipotle.” Back by popular demand, the “Limited-Edition ‘Lipotle’ Wonder Blading Lip Stain Kit” applies to the lips as a metallic, avocado-colored masque, then peels off to reveal a nude-pink stain.

Customers can get their hands on this collaboration for the final time on July 15 for $29 on Wonderskin.com. The kit is vegan and cruelty-free.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Chipotle again to bring back this limited-edition shade of our viral Wonder Blading Lip Stain,” said Marina Kalenchyts, brand director at Wonderskin, said in a statement. “This partnership is a perfect blend of two trailblazing brands, both passionate about delivering exceptional quality, desirable products, and building loyal communities. By merging Chipotle’s bold, flavorful essence with Wonderskin’s revolutionary beauty tech, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind product that enhances both solo and shared eating experiences.”

Previously, lip stain collaboration was launched on National Avocado Day 2024 and became Wonderskin’s “fastest sell out ever,” according to a news release from the brands. Wonderskin received over 10,000 requests to re-launch their Chipotle shade.

How to use:

— Swipe on the metallic green “Lipotle” and let dry for 30 to 60 seconds. Leave on for up to 60 seconds for a darker shade.

— “Lock in the pigment,” according to Wonderskin, with the Wonder Blading Activator, which comes in the kit.

— Peel off the masque to reveal your tint.

