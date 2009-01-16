Workin’ It

A job interview these days is on par with a lottery win. If you’re fortunate enough to secure one, we suggest pulling out all the stops. Embellished resumes aside, we’d like to address what to wear to meet your potential next boss.

According to Lauren Schugar, local image coach and founder of Modern Image, first impressions count most during a job interview. "All you can convey is how you look and what you say," she says. "The clothes you choose will make a big difference."

That said, Schugar also notes that a job interview isn’t a fashion show. You want your interviewer to remember you for your poise and confidence, not for your hot, new gladiator boots.

Take a look at the do’s and don’ts we compiled for your job interview attire. We also put together three appropriate head-to-toe looks for three different job types.

Do

• Make comfort your top priority. The last thing you want causing you stress is your clothes.

• Consider the little things. Have your shoes shined, your roots touched up and your nails manicured.

• Be selective with your handbag. A tote or pseudo briefcase works best, not a hobo.

• Go minimal with the accessories. A nice watch and small earrings or a belt and bracelet set the right tone.

• Overdress when in doubt. It’s better to stand out for going the extra mile instead of not trying hard enough.

Don’t

• Wear anything you would on a Saturday night. Wrong place, wrong time.

• Look like you’ve tried too hard. Ask your most opinionated friend for input.

• Show even a hint of cleavage. Consider it professionalism repellent.

• Go heavy-handed on the makeup. No one wants to hire that woman.

• Do anything glamorous with your hair. Simplicity is key.

• Be afraid to incorporate simple style. A ruffled collar or tulip skirt shows attention to detail.