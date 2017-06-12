Father’s Day deals, discounts and sales

(Thinkstock)

If you’ve yet to ask yourself, “When is Father’s Day?” then you might be in need of some help planning that perfect gift for Dad. Luckily for you, there’s still plenty of time to muster up a few Father’s Day ideas.

The celebration of all things Dad is June 18, but showing your gratitude doesn’t necessarily mean paying full price for Father’s Day presents. Instead, wish your dad a happy Father’s Day by getting the best price possible on whatever gift you decide. We rounded up these deals with help from our friends at Swagbucks.

Now let’s eat

Save big at your favorite restaurants this Father’s Day.

Benihana: Get a $10 promotional card for every $50 gift card purchased on or before this Father’s Day.

Bertucci’s: Save even more on dinner when you buy a $25 gift card, you’ll receive a free $5 gift card.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Take Dad out for an early celebration at BJ’s. Get a free appetizer with any $9.95 food purchase through June 17.

Chili’s: For a limited time, you can get a three-course meal including a salad, entree and dessert for just $10.

Outback Steakhouse: Outback wants to know, “Are you Dad enough?” The Father’s Day special menu includes a 35-ounce bone-in ribeye, available June 14 to June 20.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Get 25 percent off all electronic gift cards June 12 through June 18.

Spaghetti Warehouse: Dads eat free on Father’s Day at participating locations.

Sports and outdoor gifts

If your dad is the active type, look no further for discounts on Father’s Day presents.

Academy Sports and Outdoors: Belts, wallets, golf clubs and accessories are among the sale items slated for Father’s Day discounts at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Bass Pro Shops: The Father’s Day sale at Bass Pro Shops includes products across all departments both in-store and online.

Cabela’s: Save up to 40 percent on fishing gear and up to 50 percent on clothing, footwear and more at the Cabela’s Father’s Day Sale, which is going on right now.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Exclusive Father’s Day specials include 50 percent off Under Armour deals, BOGO Polo specials and discounts on golf, fishing and kayaking equipment.

Jewelry and personalized gifts

Looking for a one-of-a-kind gift that’s unique to your dad? Why pay full price?

Ancestry.com: Give Dad the gift of family history with a 20 percent off Father’s Day deal that reduces an Ancestry.com profile from $99.99 to $79.99 through June 18.

Hallmark: The Father’s Day sale at Hallmark includes discounts, sale prices and free shipping on purchases of $50 or more.

Kay Jewelers: Father’s Day savings include select items in categories like watches, chains, diamonds and bracelets.

Omaha Steaks: The Gift Dads Want sale includes steep discounts on a variety of steak gift packages, with savings upwards of 50 percent.

Shutterfly: Help dad personalize his space by saving 28 percent on your order at Shutterfly. Use code SAVE28RMN.

Snapfish: The Gifts for Dad event includes 60 percent off purchases of $30 or more. Use coupon code 60OFF30AFF.

Teleflora: Use coupon code AFLSCOUP176 to take 20 percent off your order through the end of June.

Electronics and gadgets

Is your dad a techie? Here are a few ways to save.

Best Buy: Save $50 on a Canary Connect 2-Camera WiFi High-Definition Security System. Plus earn 2 percent cash back on all Best Buy purchases made through Swagbucks.

Dell: Take up to $500 off HDTVs through June 18.

Keurig: Keurig is offering two Father’s Day Gift Bundles, one for $114.99 and one for $149.99. Both come with a brewer, travel mug, reusable K-Cup pod filter and a variety pack of Green Mountain Coffee K-Cup pods. See the bundles, which are available until June 19, on the Keurig website.

Clothing, apparel and accessories

Hit these familiar franchises for savings this Father’s Day.

Belk: The Belk Father’s Day Sale includes discounts on more than 1,800 items across various categories like ties, cologne, BBQ accessories and electronic gadgets.

Boscov’s: The Father’s Day Sale includes savings of up to 68 percent both online and in-store.

Champion: Get $15 off your purchase of $75 or more with this coupon from RetailMeNot.

Hanes: Save $15 on your purchase of $75 or more with this RetailMeNot in-store coupon.

Kohl’s: Print this coupon or use coupon code DADSDAY10 to save $10 on select Father’s Day purchases of $50 or more through June 18.

Macy’s: Take an extra 20 percent off with code SUMMER, as well as 10 or 15 percent off in select departments. Spend $49 and you’ll also qualify for free shipping.

Nike: Save 25 percent on select men’s swim styles on the Nike website, no code required. Plus earn 10 percent cash back on all Nike purchases made through Swagbucks.

Paul Fredrick: Save 15 percent on orders of $150 or more with the coupon code 15U71O.

Perry Ellis: Save an additional 20 percent with this coupon, or use the code OFFERPE20.

Sears: Print, text or grab the online version of this coupon to get $20 off purchases of $150 or more both in-store and online. The code is good for seven days once activated, just be sure to activate before it expires on June 10.

Walmart: The Walmart Father’s Day Gifts sale includes discounts on hunting and fishing gear, grooming products, personalized gifts, electronics, fragrances, sports merchandise and more.

Backcountry: You don’t need a coupon code to take up to 50 percent off North Face sale and clearance items. Order $50 or more and you’ll also qualify for free two-day shipping.

Tools, hardware and furniture

You can save big on gifts your dad both wants and needs.

Harbor Freight Tools: The Father’s Month Sale runs through June 28 and includes nearly 50 discount items across all categories.

Home Depot: Save up to 30 percent during the Home Depot Father’s Day Sale. No coupon code is needed.

Ikea: Ikea Family members can save 20 percent on dining furniture through June 20.

Lowe’s: Take 10 percent off purchases of off all major appliances $299 and up, plus earn 2 percent cash back on all Lowe’s purchases made through Swagbucks.

Sears: Take $35 off $300 spent on all appliances and get free shipping with the code SEARS35OFF300.

This Father’s Day, show Dad how much you appreciate him without breaking the bank.