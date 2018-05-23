Life

FDA issues teething medication warning, wants gels off shelves

By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press
May 23, 2018 - 6:48 am
 

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials are warning parents about the dangers of teething remedies that contain a popular numbing ingredient.

The Food and Drug Administration is asking manufacturers to stop selling their products intended for babies and toddlers.

The agency said Wednesday that various gels containing the drug benzocaine can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those 2 years and younger.

Benzocaine is found in popular brands used to treat mouth sores in adults, including Orajel and Anbesol. The agency said it will take action against companies that don’t voluntarily remove their products for young children. It is also asking for new warnings on adult products.

Regulators have issued multiple warnings about benzocaine but deaths have continued. It can cause a blood condition linked to breathing problems.

