Life

Freakling Bros founder got scary start with home attraction

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2018 - 10:00 am
 

Vegas Voices is a weekly series highlighting notable Las Vegans.

You may enjoy Halloween. You may even think that you love it.

For Duke Mollner, though, the holiday is a way of life. About the only thing keeping the Freakling Bros. patriarch from having Halloween in his blood is the fact that the candy corn would get lodged in his veins.

“It’s probably nine months that we’re thinking about this,” Mollner, 77, says of the “Trilogy of Terror” haunted houses. “And then we take three months off during the holidays, and it’s a nice break.”

What began as a fun night at his east valley home in 1976 soon morphed into a neighborhood phenomenon. One night, a squad car showed up, and an officer told Mollner he was drawing too big of a crowd with his decorations, that kids were running across the street to get there, and he’d have to shut down.

“As he was about to do that, his partner walked in the house,” Mollner says. “He looked at me and said, ‘Are you Duke? I used to come here when I was 12 years old. It was great!’ ” The second officer, Mollner says, talked his partner into staying and controlling the crowd for the rest of the evening.

In 1992, Mollner’s neighborhood favorite grew into Las Vegas’ first freestanding Halloween attraction, then located at Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Freakling Bros. has become a family business for Mollner, Ginnie, his wife of 41 years whom he met in “Casino de Paris” at the Dunes, where he was a dancer and she was the lead singer, and their son, writer-director JT.

In addition to dancing, Mollner has been a Marine Corps pilot, an actor, and he’s dealt baccarat at Bellagio since it opened 20 years ago. Nothing, though, rivals his ability to scare generations of Las Vegans with “Trilogy of Terror,” which once again includes the haunted attractions “Castle Vampyre,” “Coven of 13” and “Gates of Hell,” at 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive. They open at 7 p.m. each night through Halloween and will continue to scare visitors until the last ticketholder goes through.

Mollner took time out from his two jobs to talk about the origins of Freakling Bros.

Review-Journal: What is it about Halloween for you?

Mollner: I was a big fan of Halloween since I was a child, like I think most kids are. Through college, I would get tremendous makeup, go to parties as some odd character, back when that kind of makeup wasn’t really in fashion.

What made you decide to start decorating your home?

We had to work every single night (at the Dunes). The union came in, gave us three days off a month together. And those three days — the first three we had — happened to fall on Halloween. So that was the first time we were able to spend Halloween at home. I just thought, “We’ve got to take advantage of this. Let’s make a coffin, I’ll jump in it, put some candy on my chest; you dress up like the Bride of Frankenstein, and we’ll start scaring kids.”

Why do you think people really latched onto your decorations?

Hardly anyone fixed their house up back then. Now, there’s so much access to props and makeup and sound effects and animatronics. You can buy almost anything. But back then, there was nothing available. We had to make all our own stuff. … People would drive over, they would park their cars across the street, and they would spread lawn chairs out and watch the character that I was portraying that year.

While all this was going on, what were your neighbors like?

There’s the rub. (Laughs.) Once they got used to it, it was fine. But as this progressed from one year to the next, the neighbors would make a number of snide remarks during the year. “Duke, you’re not doing this again, are you?” “I’m sending my candy bill to you.” But they got into the swing of it.

What was that first professional haunted house like back in 1992?

It was a huge, what looked like a circus tent, pink-and-black stripes, with a 30-foot clown face in front, and you entered through the mouth. … And I’m telling you, we had a line a block long. We were dumbfounded.

When did you first realize you really had something?

The people running out, we had to think of a way to block the exit path, because they were running too fast and too far. They were starting to run into Decatur. And I put a couple of characters out there, too, which also attracted the attention of drivers. We would have small crowds outside just watching people coming out of the exit, not even going in to experience it.

What has it been like getting to work with your family all these years?

My wife is in the ticket booth, every single night for 26 years. … Oddly enough, she is deathly afraid of going into any of the haunted houses and has refused to do so. About five years ago, I convinced her by turning the lights on, having no actors in there, in the daytime. I wanted her to walk through one of the shows to see how cool it is, how inventive it is. She got about halfway through and she said, “Duke, I think that’s enough. I’m sure it’s great, but get me out of here. Life is scary enough.”

Getting to know: Duke Mollner

What scares you? “Well, I guess what scares me is the unknown.”

Favorite scary movie? “The original ‘Alien.’ I had never seen anything like it when it came out. I don’t think anybody else had seen anything like it, either.”

Do you have hobbies that aren’t related to Halloween? “Wow. It’s hard to have time for nonrelated hobbies. I do like to play racquetball. One of my favorites.”

Favorite holiday besides Halloween? “My second favorite holiday is very predictable, and it’s Christmas. … It just brings family together. There’s a great spirit going on, as opposed to scaring the hell out of people.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Entertainment
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
Celebrity photographer dedicates dance book to Las Vegas shooting victims
Behind the scenes with local celebrity photographer Jerry Metellus as he talks about his Dance For Vegas coffee book dedicated to the 58 victims of the October 1 shooting. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Dreamsickle Kids Foundation founder Gina Glass talks awareness
Gina Glass, 35, founded Dreamsickle Kids Foundation to raise awareness for sickle cell disease in Nevada. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows School founding kindergarten teacher retires after 34 years at the school
Linda Verbon, founder of the The Meadows School's kindergarten program and the first faculty member hired at the school, retired in the spring after 34 years at The Meadows. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kids become firefighters at Fire Station 98 open house
Henderson residents wore fire hats, learned about CPR and met firefighters at the Fire Station 98 open house Saturday, August 11, 2018. (Marcus Villagran Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Life
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Life Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like