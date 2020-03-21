Fun in the time of coronavirus: Things you can still do outside

Even with Nevada shut down, you can still have fun. You just might have to lower your expectations.

Tee Gammon stands on top of White Rock Pinnacle, also knows as White Pinnacle Peak, in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. (Photo by Shane Gammon)

Las Vegas is built on fun and crowds.

And caliche. But mostly fun and crowds.

Just because the very thought of crowds is currently terrifying, though, that doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun.

You just might have to adjust your expectations.

First and foremost, you should stay home as much as is humanly possible.

If you must venture out, here are suggestions for ways to have some fun outside, away from other people:

■ Visit the beauty of Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston, Valley of Fire and Death Valley as long as they remain open. Just be careful. Emergency rooms are going to be busy enough without you adding to their worries.

■ Head to the drive-in. As of now, West Wind Drive-In, 4150 W. Carey Ave., remains open, with an asterisk. Attendees must remain in their cars other than to go to the restroom, one at a time, except for an adult with a child. Also, the concession stand is closed.

■ Drive down the Strip and see the sites you rarely stop to notice. The traffic isn’t bad.

■ Fly a kite. But only if you already own a kite or can purchase one online and have it delivered to you. Please, please don’t rush out into a pandemic just to buy a kite. This goes for several items on this list.

■ Play Frisbee. Just not Ultimate Frisbee. There are too many people involved, and they’re far too close to each other. Also, periodically disinfect the Frisbee.

■ Learn to throw a boomerang, aka the loner’s Frisbee.

■ Throw a ball. Go get it. Pick it up. Repeat.

■ Play long-distance cornhole. Disinfecting rules apply.

■ Party like it’s 1949. Hopscotch, jacks, that game with the ball and a cup on a stick. They entertained a generation or two.

■ Go for a run. If anyone gets within six feet of you, run faster.

■ Play a rousing game of hide-and-not-seek.

■ Master the pogo stick. It’s almost impossible to pogo in a crowd.

■ Learn to hula-hoop. It’s good exercise, and it may lead to a new career once the shows on the Strip start reopening.

■ Work on your coronavirus beard. You know how hockey players don’t shave until after the playoffs are over? Same concept. Ladies, you can play along, too. Self-isolation is a judgment-free zone.

■ Grab a book. (You remember books, don’t you?) Head outdoors away from people.

■ If you can’t bring yourself to do that, download a movie and get some fresh air.

■ Learn to mime. It’s supposedly fun, and there’s almost no chance you’ll ever be in a crowd of more than 10 people.

