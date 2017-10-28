Gatsby Gala raises funds for Noah’s Animal House Shelter

More than 200 partygoers outfitted in flapper dresses, feathered headbands and frippery attended the Gatsby Gala, a benefit that raised more than $6,000 for Noah’s Animal House Shelter, which cares for pets belonging to domestic abuse victims living at The Shade Tree. The event, held last month at Gaudin Porsche, featured a runway show with evening wear by Saks Fifth Avenue, a lipstick bar from Yves Saint Laurent, photo areas, canapes and cocktails. It was organized by Viva Luxe, a newly launched division of Viva Vegas TV, a marketing and event production company.