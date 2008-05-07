Getting a Head Start

High school is filled with bake sales, football games, clubs and best friends. Yet, instead of cherishing the four years allotted for this portion of their education, a few students are choosing to leave the comfort of the hallways and graduate early.

At Cheyenne High School, 13 students plan to graduate early this year, rather than graduating on schedule in 2009. This number rose from 12 last year and is expected to increase even more in 2010 because more schools are instituting block scheduling, which enables students to take as many as eight classes a year.

But why give up your senior year only to rush into the real world of work and college?

"I decided to graduate early mainly because I was ready to get out of high school and because I only needed one more credit for my senior year," says 17-year-old Callie Parsons. "I didn’t see the point in staying a whole extra year for just one credit. High school was a lot of drama and stress, and I’m so glad I didn’t have to put up with it for another year."

Parsons graduated early last year from Cheyenne and now attends the College of Southern Nevada.

The urge to grow up and start an adult life seems to be one of the most appealing reasons to graduate early.

"I wanted to get a head start on college and my career, and that’s why I decided to graduate early," says 17-year-old Jackie Reynolds. "If I stayed in high school for my senior year, I would have no class requirements."

Reynolds, who attends Cheyenne, will graduate with the class of 2008, a year ahead of schedule.

Though early grads see only the bonuses of graduating early, their counselors often have different viewpoints.

"We discourage graduating early at Canyon Springs," says the high school’s lead counselor, Jill Hersha. "Most of the colleges we talk to prefer a student with four years of high school rather than three. Colleges want students who are more mature."

Canyon Springs High School has five early graduates for 2008, down from 10 in 2007.

Like Hersha, Cheyenne’s counselor coordinator, Jeanne White, does not recommend early graduation.

"Not all students are realistic of what to expect of college and work," she says. "The maturity level of a 16-just-turned-17-year-old is far different from a 20-year-old. The perfect candidate for early graduation is mature beyond their years, is goal-oriented, doesn’t enjoy being into clubs or athletics, and sees school as just a place to get an education."

Jordyn Copening, a 16-year-old junior at Arbor View High School, considers graduating early unnecessary.

"You should enjoy your four years of high school, not rush it," she says. "I wanted to experience high school to its full extent — friends, teachers, classes, homework, boyfriends and girlfriends, etcetera. Early high school grads will regret trying to grow up so fast. Like all of our parents say, ‘High school years are the time of your life.’ "

Even with the disadvantages of graduating early, those who choose to do so show no signs of regretting their decision.

"I definitely think everything I did to graduate early was worth it, because I was so ready to be done with high school and move on with my life," Parsons says.

Reynolds agrees.

"I most likely won’t regret my decision to graduate early, because I would rather get ahead than regret not even trying it," she says.

Jawaun Barton, now 19, graduated from Cheyenne in 2006 and says he made the right decision to stay for all four years of high school.

"I chose not to graduate early so I could walk with all of my friends at once," he says. "I wanted to experience all four years of high school and mature more as each year passed. I don’t think early grads will regret graduating early but kind of wish they spent more time in the halls. I mean, kids who graduate early get a head start, and all of us who take it in strides, finish when we’re meant to and start when we’re ready."

White says the ideal candidates for early graduation know what they want and how to achieve it.

"High school is a one-shot deal, so you might as well enjoy school while you’re here," she says.

R-Jeneration