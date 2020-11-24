Gifts to gratify Las Vegas history fans

From movies to moonshine and more, we’ve got your local history buffs covered.

Shot glasses that recall Nevada's nuclear history. (National Atomic Testing Museum)

A framed collection of boxes of historic casino playing cards is for sale at Gamblers General Store in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

"Casino," the movie based on the book by Nicholas Pileggi, came out 25 years ago. (amazon.com)

The Mob Museum produces two kinds of moonshine in its downtown Las Vegas distillery. (The Mob Museum)

The history of Las Vegas and Southern Nevada is filled with fascinating people and events worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster. Breathe new life into bygone days with these gifts for local history buffs.

Celebrate ‘Casino’

Nov. 22 is the 25th anniversary of the release of “Casino,” the 1995 Martin Scorsese film that’s a fictional retelling of actual Las Vegas events.

It’s widely considered one of the best mob movies ever. $16.99 on Blu-ray, amazon.com

Mob moonshine

Take a deep dive into Prohibition by sampling the Mob Museum’s distilled-on-premises moonshine. It comes in signature clear and cinnamon-flavored Cinn-City varieties. $6.95 to $20.95 for signature, $7.95 to $23.95 for Cinn-City, 300 Stewart Ave.

Test Site memories

Betty Calman worked at the Nevada National Security Site (formerly the Nevada Test Site) from 1990 to 2018. Now, she commemorates memorable atomic tests on hand-painted shot glasses, wine glasses and rock slabs.

$8 to $30, National Atomic Testing Museum gift shop, 755 E. Flamingo Road

Not-so-ugly duckling

Remember Las Vegas’ neon history with a Christmas tree ornament fashioned after the fondly remembered Ugly Duckling Car Sales sign that has been part of the Neon Museum’s collection since its 2012 grand opening.

$7.95, museum gift shop, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North

Gambling keepsakes

Gaming is a key component of Las Vegas’ history, and among the gaming collectibles available at Gamblers General Store are framed playing cards used at Las Vegas casinos, some of which are now gone. $125 (boxed card decks); $50 (individual cards), Gamblers General Store, 727 S. Main St.

