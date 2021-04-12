Girls start bicycle drive to help local youths

Aiyana Castro and Bella Hawkins saw mental health struggles among their friends and classmates, so they wanted to help. The teenagers have been getting donated bikes and giving them to kids who are nominated through their online forms. They hope the bikes will get kids out of their houses and improve mental health after a long year of being isolated due to the pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bella Hawkins, 15, and Aiyana Castro, 12, at Radiant Ruby Park on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teens started a bike drive for their peers who are experiencing isolation and mental health issues during the pandemic. Their goal is to get bikes to hundreds of kids. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aiyana Castro and Bella Hawkins know that riding a bike can lift one’s mood and create great memories.

That’s why they’ve started what they hope will be a way for area teenagers and kids to ride through trying times on two, or maybe three, wheels.

Castro, 12, and Hawkins, 15, have created the A & B’s Bike Spring Fling to collect more than 200 new and gently used bicycles and trikes for area youths. Their hope is that having a bike to ride will help children and teenagers offset declines in mental health stemming from pandemic-related stress and isolation.

“We thought we should do something to help raise their spirits,” Hawkins says.

Riding a bicycle can provide an emotional escape, physical fitness and relaxation, Castro says. “And it’s great social distancing.”

Castro and Hawkins are pageant titleholders — Castro is America’s National Miss Queen in Action, and Hawkins is Miss Nevada Queen in Action — who are used to undertaking community service projects.

But this bike drive is “near and dear to our hearts,” Hawkins says. “We’ve seen friends struggle with mental health.”

Castro and Hawkins say the response to the drive so far has been inspiring. They’ve collected more than 100 bikes — including 80 from the Van Law Firm — and StorageOne has donated two months’ rental on a storage unit.

Their initial goal was to collect 200 bikes. But by just a week into the drive, they say they had received more than 400 applications from families with children who would benefit from having a bike. They now hope to collect and distribute as many bikes as they can.

Monetary donations can be made through PayPal. But, mostly, they’re seeking donations of used bikes of all sizes, as well as bicycle helmets and trikes for use by riders with special needs.

Hawkins says donations so far have included brand new bikes and used bikes that kids have outgrown.

Families may nominate their children through a form on the campaign’s Facebook page (facebook.com/abbikespringfling). More information about the drive also is there.

Bikes will be collected until April 30, and distribution is planned for May 2 at Craig Ranch Park.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.