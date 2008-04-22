Good ‘Deal’

Gambling seems to have a hot hand at the movies these days, with a number of films being released — the first one dealing with card counters at blackjack and the latest centering on high-stakes poker. Tomorrow night (April 24), the CineVegas Film Festival and Seven Arts Pictures will host the world premiere of the poker film "Deal" at the Brenden Theatres at The Palms Casino Resort.

Beginning at 7:30, the evening kicks off with plenty of stars walking the red carpet., including Mimi Rogers, Melissa Rivers, Sharon Lawrence, Efren Ramirez, Vince Vieluf, Joe Hachem, T.G. Sheppard, Kelly Lang, Lorrie Morgan, Brett Davern, Simona Fusco, former World Poker Tour Host and Fox News reporter Courtney Friel, German Playmate of the Year 2005 Janine Habeck, Playmate of the Month May 2006 Alison Waite and Playmate of the Month August 2006 Monica Leigh, as well as additional stars from PokerStars and the World Poker Tour.

You’ll get to see the movie at 8:30 followed by the official after-party at Moon nightclub in The Palms. If you haven’t seen any of the trailers, the film follows the story of retired poker legend Tommy Vinson (Burt Reynolds) who turns cocky, hotshot, card-playing Alex Stillman (Bret Harrison) into his protégé. The two pair up and master every tournament they enter, but the winning streak and friendship between the two is eventually thwarted by the interference of a Las Vegas call girl, Michelle (Shannon Elizabeth). The pair eventually part ways and separately prepare for the World Poker Tour, where only one will take home the championship title. I hear it’s pretty good.

TEE UP FOR CHARITY

I don’t have to tell you that this is perfect weather for golf, so get out those clubs and sign up for the seventh annual Jonathan Ogden Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament for Charity presented by the Las Vegas Founders this Sunday and Monday (April 27-28) at the Palms SouthShore Golf Club.

Ogden, the All-Pro offensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, will host the event, which will include former NFL players Marcus Allen, Marshall Faulk, Andre Reed, Ki-Jana Carter, Richard Dent, Eric Dickerson, Chris Doleman, Mike Flanagan, Willie Gault, Chester McGlockton, Mike Sherrard, Kyle Turley and Fred Williamson. Current NFL players who will play are Chris McAlister of the Baltimore Ravens and Junior Seau and Will Smith of the New Orleans Saints. Other participants include head football coach at the University of Cincinnati, Brian Kelly; actors Garret Wang and Dennis Haskins; former major leaguer Vince Coleman; and retired NBA player Spud Webb. Quite a lineup.

It will all kick off on Sunday with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions and live entertainment at The Palms. The golf tournament gets under way Monday with a shotgun start at SouthShore and is followed by a reception and awards ceremony. Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Jonathan Ogden Foundation and the Las Vegas Founders Foundation, which benefit at-risk children in Baltimore and Las Vegas. If you want to take part, call the Las Vegas Founders at 702-242-3000. SouthShore Golf Club is located at 100 Strada Di Circolo in Henderson. Phone number is 702-558-0022 if you need directions.

YOU ‘A GO GO’ TO GIVE BLOOD

Hash House A Go Go — one of my favorite local restaurants — and United Blood Services are teaming up and encouraging local residents to donate blood on Saturday, April 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Hash House A Go Go parking lot, 6800 W. Sahara Ave., near the corner of Rainbow and Sahara.

And seeing that you’re giving, you also will be receiving. All donors will get a certificate for a pancake breakfast from the restaurant, a T-shirt and Hash House A Go Go fresh-squeezed orange juice. United Blood Services will give each donor a voucher for one ticket to see The Scintas at the Las Vegas Hilton and a voucher for two tickets to Mega Bubble Show in the Steve Wyrick Theatre at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

They are asking donors to schedule an appointment by calling 702-228-8400, ext. 241, or via the Internet at www.bloodhero.com (CODE: HASHHOUSE). However, walk-ups will be welcome. You must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds and have proper identification. On average, the typical donation time is about 45 to 60 minutes.

FREE CONE DAY

Here’s a yummy way to support a good cause. Ben & Jerry’s will have its 30th annual "Free Cone Day" on Tuesday, April 29, from noon to 8 p.m., at two locations, benefitting two non-profit organizations. Celebrity scoopers will be at the Galleria Mall at Sunset in Henderson to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and at The District at Green Valley Ranch for Classroom on Wheels. Both locations will support the ONE organization.

All small cones will be free with no purchase obligation necessary, but you are asked to make a donation to the local charity of choice and are encouraged to sign up to support ONE in an effort to decrease extreme poverty. This year, in addition to the local charities, Ben & Jerry’s launched a national initiative to create awareness of ONE. The ice cream giants launched a limited-edition flavor, ONE Cheesecake Brownie, and are asking fans to sign up at www.one.org or on-site during the "Free Cone Day" festivities to bring awareness to global poverty and treatable, preventable disease worldwide.

At the Galleria location, in addition to free ice cream cones, if you make a donation to the JDRF you will receive a certificate for a complimentary cupcake from The Cupcakery. Each donor will receive one certificate. As of this writing, The Scintas, Chef Rock Harper of "Hell’s Kitchen" fame and boxing announcer Al Bernstein were skedded to dole out the free cones.

Good luck and I’ll see you on the Strip. And don’t forget to check out www.valleyblogs.com. If you have a question or a Las Vegas experience you would like to share with my readers, please e-mail me at lennylasvegas@gmail.com Please include your full name and the city or town where you live.