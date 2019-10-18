Halloween events and celebrations around Las Vegas

Here is a list of events and locations around the Las Vegas Valley celebrating Halloween through Oct. 31.

Downtown Summerlin's Parade of Mischief. (Downtown Summerlin)

Haunted Harvest at Springs Preserve (Springs Preserve)

The Linq Promenade offers a Halloween show Oct. 25 to Oct. 31 (Adam Frazier/Studio J. Inc.)

Steve Aoki’s second annual Armies of the Night celebration will be Oct. 29 at Omnia Nightclub. (Aaron Garcia)

DJ Pauly D headlines Drai’s “Day of the Dead” party on Oct. 31. (Drai's)

Attendees enjoy the Wacky Worm Coaster at HallOVeen on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Opportunity Village, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Opportunity Village's Magical Forest is decorated with various Halloween themed items and lights for their HallOVeen event in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Attractions

Bass Pro Shops

Featuring free crafts and games, free photo with Peanuts characters for kids and more, at 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Hours are noon-5 p.m. for Saturdays and Sundays, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26, Oct. 28-30 and 4-8 p.m. on Halloween. The Halloween costume parade will start at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and 6 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick-or-treating will start at 4 p.m. Oct. 31. basspro.com/halloween

Downtown Summerlin

“Parade of Mischief,” a family-friendly Halloween parade with dancing zombies, ghost, witches, wizards, a band and more, starts at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26 along Park Centre at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, free. downtownsummerlin.com

Freakling Bros.: Trilogy of Terror

Box office hours are 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays (daily Oct. 25 to Oct. 31) and 7-11 p.m. Oct. 20-24 at Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive. Featuring Gates of Hell (must be 17 or with a parent/guardian; no one younger than 13 admitted), $17; Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre, $15; $40 for all three attractions. freaklingbros.com

Fremont Street Experience

Featuring the Rock of Horror Halloween with themed entertainment and the production show “Wicked Dreams.” A costume contest on Halloween night will feature $500, $750 and $1,000 in cash prizes. For a schedule, visit vegasexperience.com.

HallOVeen

Opens at 5:30 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. HallOVeen features the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, mini-escape rooms and “The Last Ride,” trick-or-treat stations, entertainment, pumpkin displays and more. Tickets are $15, ages 3 and younger are free. A passport with entry and unlimited rides is $22. halloveen.com

Hallow-Reef

Open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 25-26 and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay. For Community Day on Oct. 25, costumed kids 12 and younger receive sweet treats and free admission, and ages 17 and older (or 16 with parental consent) will receive free admission for blood donations to the American Red Cross on-site. On Oct. 26-27, ages 12 and younger in costume will receive $7 admission and treats. General admission $19-$25; $17-$22 for Nevada residents; ages 3 and younger are free. mandalaybay.com

Haunted Harvest

Open 5-9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 27 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The medieval magic-themed event features trick-or-treat stations, an enchanted maze, carnival games, spooky train ride, entertainment, crafts and more. Admission is $8 ($7 for members), ages 2 and younger are free. springspreserve.org

Las Vegas Haunts

Open 6:30 p.m.-midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween, 6:30-10 p.m. Sundays and Oct. 29, and 6:30-11 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 30 at Meadows mall, 4300 Meadows Lane. Featuring Hotel Fear and Asylum, $17-$22 per attraction or $27-$37 for both. Experience the Asylum with only a glow stick during the Blackout date on Oct. 20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Paradise Ranch Foundation. lasvegashaunts.com

Scare at Town Square

Opens at 7 p.m. daily. Featuring a haunted maze, phobia rooms, a horror film escape experience, entertainment, special events and more, at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, $30-$45; VIP 40-day all-access passes are $120-$125. scarevegas.com; 702-666-0949

Mr. Bizarro’s Big Top Boo Bash

The circus tent will feature comedy, acrobats, aerial acts and more, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 27 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, $15-$25.

‘Evil Dead the Musical HD’

The campy, cult musical will be presented at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 27 at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets are $30, with “Splatter Zone” tickets available for $35 at thespacelv.com. 702-903-1070

Boo at the Zoo!

The Lion Habitat Ranch will feature trick-or-treat stations and Halloween-themed fun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 with last admission at 2:30 p.m. at 382 E. Bruner Ave., Henderson, $20-$25; one adult admission includes one child younger than 14 for free, and ages 4 and younger are also free. 702-595-6666; lionhabitatranch.org

Halloween Town

Featuring rides, games, a pumpkin patch, activities and more, 4-9:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Located at 510 S. Rampart Blvd., 7455 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 9748 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free admission. All-day ride wristband is $20. Tickets are $1 each (2-4 tickets per ride), $20 for family pack of 25 tickets. lvpumpkinpatch.com

Events

Friday

Community Harvest Festival & Haunted House

Featuring trunk-or-treating, a maze, face painting, entertainment and more, 6-9 p.m. Friday at Centennial High School, 10200 Centennial Parkway. Haunted House tickets are $8 and carnival game/booth tickets are 15 for $10 or $1 each. Proceeds will benefit the high school’s programs. Tickets are available at showtix4u.com or at the event. 702-799-3440

A Very Potter Hollows Eve

Featuring the film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” trivia, crafts and more, 6-9 p.m. Friday at Helen Meyer Community Center, 4525 New Forest Drive, $5. 702-455-7723

Saturday

Costume Contest at Halloween Town

Halloween Town’s location at 510 S. Rampart Blvd. has partnered with Once Upon an Escape for a children’s costume contest, with more than $300 in case and prizes, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The categories are best overall, scariest, cutest and most creative. facebook.com/halloweentownvegas

Pumpkin Paws at HallOVeen

The annual pet event will feature a costume contest, photo opportunities, pet vendors, rides and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Admission is free, and rides are $4. halloveen.com

Monster Mash Swim Bash

Featuring swimming, crafts, trick-or-treating and more, 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Aquatics Springs Pool, 7025 S. Apache Road, $7 kids and $3 adults on event day (early registration is $5 for kids). 702-455-1708; clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Zombie Walk

Boulder Dam Brewing Co. and the Las Vegas chapter of the Zombie Squad present its 9th annual Zombie Walk through the streets of Boulder City’s historic district on Saturday. The event features live music by Not a Robot, Water Landing, Johnny Zig and the Force and the Dead Dolls, games, cocktail specials and more, 7 p.m. to close at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City. Admission is $5 to benefit Urban Underdogs. Make-up artists will be available for a small donation starting at 4 p.m. boulderdambrewing.com; 702-243-2739

Tuesday

Spooktacular Halloween Carnival

Featuring a costume contest, trick-or-treating, haunted forest and more, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Cimarron Rose Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road, free. 702-229-1607

Wednesday

Halloween Spooktacular

Featuring a cupcake walk, crafts, bounce houses and more, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., free. 702-455-0566; clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Itty Bitty Halloween

For ages 3-6, featuring games, crafts, trick-or-treat trail, contests and more, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 S. McLeod, free. Must register in person by Friday. 702-455-7513; clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Thursday

Hall-O-Breeze

Featuring a trunk-or-treat trail, games and activities, 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Desert Breeze Recreation Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, $5. 702-455-8334; clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Halloween Haunted Courtyard and Trunk or Treat

Featuring trunk-or-treating, a haunted courtyard and more, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., free. 702-229-1515

Halloween Spooktacular at Village Square

Featuring trick-or-treating, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s Creepy Critter Corner, face painting, a DJ, petting zoo, $5 pumpkin decorating, superhero characters and more, 6-9 p.m. Thursday at 9400 W. Sahara Ave., free. The first 300 children receive a Trick or Treat bag while supplies last; child must be present to receive bag. facebook.com/govillagesquare

Monster Mash

Featuring trunk-or-treating, games, pumpkin racing, dancing and more, 5-9 p.m. Thursday at The Crossing, 7950 W. Windmill Lane, free. clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Monsters at the Manor

For ages 3-12, featuring games, candy and contests, 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Robert E. Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane, free admission; candy available while supplies last. 702-455-7600; clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Pirate Ship Haunted Experience

Featuring a pirate-themed cruise aboard the La Contessa yacht, costume contest, games, prizes and more, at 7 p.m. Oct. 24-25 at Lake Las Vegas. Admission is $25, ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. lakelasvegasevents.com

Trunk-or-Treat

Featuring trunk-or-treating, music, games and more, 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., free. 702-455-7576; clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Ward 1 Creature Feature Movie and Trunk-or-Treat

Featuring the film “Hocus Pocus” and trunk-or-treating, 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave., free. 702-229-6359

Oct. 25

The Haunted Mine Experience

Featuring a family-friendly simulated underground gold mine, games, candy and a fluorescent rock display by the Southern Nevada Gem & Mineral Society, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 25-26, free admission. mccawmines.org

Trick-or Treating Event on Nevada Day

Featuring trick-or-treating, face painting, a balloon artist, superhero mask making stations and more, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island. Admission with Nevada ID is $20; ages 3 and younger are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit CCSD’s STEM education initiatives. Stationattraction.com; facebook.com/avengersstation

Haunt the Wetlands

Featuring the Haunted Maze and the Creatures of the Night Walk, a Mad Scientist’s Lab, creepy crawly animals and more, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 E. Wetlands Park Lane, $5. 702-455-7522; clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Safe Street at Wet’n’Wild

Sunny 106.5 presents its 29th annual event featuring trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, entertainment, costume contests and more, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 5-8 p.m. Oct. 26-27 at Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, $8; $10 for VIP tickets, includes early entry one hour prior. Ages 12 months and younger do not need a ticket. safestreet.vegas

Ward 4/YMCA Trunk-or-Treat

Featuring trunk-or-treating, a mad science haunted house, bounce house, cake walk, games and more, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Durango Hills Community Center parking lot/YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive, free. 702-240-9622

Wetlands Spooktacular

Featuring the Haunted Maze, daytime ghostly family-friendly activities, crafts, stories, fortune telling and more, noon-3 p.m. Oct. 25 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 E. Wetlands Park Lane, $1 entry fee. 702-455-7522; clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Oct. 26

Dive-In Movie Night

Featuring “Hotel Transylvania 3” at 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, $4. 702-229-1488

Halloweek Carnival at Lake Las Vegas

Featuring Halloween-themed games, prizes and refreshments for families, from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 to Oct. 27 at The Village at Lake Las Vegas, free. lakelasvegasevents.com

Halloween at the Pool

Featuring music, games and more, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, $4. 702-229-6309

Triq-or-Treat at The Linq

Featuring trick-or-treating for kids at more than 40 stops 3-7 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Linq Promenade. A Halloween show will be presented every hour on the hour 8-11 p.m. daily Oct. 25-31. caesars.com/linq/promenade/things-to-do

Oct. 27

Halloween Party for Puppies

Three Dog Bakery and Desert Diva Dogs will host the “Growl-o-ween” event and fundraiser, featuring doggy costume contests, trick-or-treat stations, games, rescue partner adoptions, vendors and more, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Three Dog Bakery parking lot, 2110 N. Rampart Blvd., free. desertdivadogs.org

Oct. 29

‘Ghosts of Goldfield’

Unshakeable will host its fourth annual fundraiser, featuring a viewing of the cult classic “Ghosts of Goldfield,” 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Costumes are encouraged. A donation will be taken at the door. For reservations, visit unshakeable.org/horror-movie-event.

Oct. 31

Parkdale Trunk-or-Treat

The family event features trunk-or-treating, activities and more, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale St., free. clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Safe Night Halloween Carnival

Featuring trunk-or-treating, jumpers, a petting zoo, games, costume contests, a climbing wall and more, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St., free. facebook.com/baclvmpd; 702-229-6374

Halloween Ghost Walk

Mix 94.1’s event will feature a costume contest, trick-or-treating and more, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Street by the courtyard at The District, 2225 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, free. shopthedistrictgvr.com

Halloween Movie at the ‘E’

Featuring a Halloween-themed movie with candy, popcorn and beverages, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., $2, must have and East Las Vegas Community Center Rec Pass. 702-229-1515

Town Scary

Featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest for ages 10 and younger, activities and more, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free. mytownsquarelasvegas.com

Treat Street

Featuring trick-or-treating, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Spooky Block Party, a “Howl-O-Ween” dog costume contest to benefit the Animal Foundation, screenings of “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and more, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, free. Entry for the dog contest is $10-$20, and check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. downtownsummerlin.com

Trunk-or-Treat

Featuring trunk-or-treating, face painting, a haunted maze, a Halloween movie, food trucks and more, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. tivolivillagelv.com

Ward 6 Halloween at the Y

Featuring a costume parade, DJ, crafts, trick-or-treating, food trucks and more, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Centennial Hills Community Center/YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, free. 702-229-5463

Adult halloween parties

Sahara Las Vegas

The “Thriller ’80s and ’90s Halloween Party” with DJ Sean Essex at Club 101. Doors open at 8 p.m. Oct. 25. Admission is free and bottle service is $101. Costumes are encouraged (masks are not permitted). saharalasvegas.com

Brooklyn Bowl

Featuring the “Stranger Things 80s Halloween Party” on Oct. 26. Doors open at 10 p.m. at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $10-$12. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

Halloween Bash features music by DJ Antix, cocktail specials, raffles and prizes, the Bru Guru’s exclusive Blood Sangria, and costume contest for Best Costume, Best Couple/Group and Most Risque, 8 p.m. to close Oct. 26 at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City. boulderdambrewing.com; 702-243-2739

Distill and Remedy’s

Distill and Remedy’s locations will host a Halloween bash featuring live music, food and drink specials, costume contests for cash prizes and more, starting at 8 p.m. Oct. 26. For a list of locations, visit remedystavern.com and distillbar.com.

Encore Beach Club

Horrorween with Claptone, Pete Tong and Eskuche from 2-10 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Wynn Las Vegas. EBC at Night with Fisher on Oct. 30, doors open at 10 p.m. Guy Gerber, Bedouin and Dead-Tones from 2 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31. Ticket prices vary. Halloween week passes for events at XS and EBC are available. encorebeachclub.com

Fetish and Fantasy Halloween Ball

The annual event will be 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Oct. 26 in The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $81.65 for general admission, $245 or $325 for VIP and $50.46 for admission after 1 a.m. halloweenball.com

Freak the Beat Music Festival

For ages 21 and older, featuring performances by Mr. Carmack, They., Andre Power of Soulection and others, a beer garden, food trucks, costume contest for a $3,000 prize and more, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Bunkhouse Grounds at Bunkhouse Saloon, 124 S. 11th St., $30-$50. freakthebeat.com

M Resort

“Monster Formal” with Evo playing Top 40 hits and Halloween tracks, DJ Einstein, a best-dressed monster costume contest for $600 in cash prizes, drink specials and more, doors open at 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at Ravello Lounge. themresort.com; 702-797-1000

PT’s Taverns

PT’s Taverns will host Halloween parties at 26 of its 66 locations through Nov. 1. Events will feature costume contests, karaoke, themed cocktails and shots, food and drink specials and other activities. For a list of parties, visit facebook.com/ptsentertainmentgroup.

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

The annual Halloween costume contest features $10,000 in cash and prizes, doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 160, $5. stoneysrockincountry.com; 702-435-2855

Park on Fremont

The Arts N Drafts: Haunted Terrarium Night features a DIY haunted terrarium build and open bar, a silent screening of “Dracula,” food and drink options and more, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27 at 506 Fremont St., $66.66 per person or $99.99 for two people. facebook.com/parkonfremont

Jewel Nightclub

Rapper Desiigner performs at the Halloween celebration on Oct. 28. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. jewelnightclub.com

Marquee Nightclub

Marquee’s Seven Deadly Sins party features beats by Sam Feldt and a $7,777 costume contest on Oct. 28. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. marqueelasvegas.com

Omnia Nightclub

Steve Aoki’s second annual Armies of the Night Halloween celebration will be Oct. 29. On Oct. 31, the club hosts an extraterrestrial-themed party with Fergie DJ. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Ticket prices vary. omnianightclub.com

Grape Street

HELP of Southern Nevada hosts its annual “Night of the Witches” event with psychic Mystic Mona, best witch attire costume contests for best hat, best wizard, most creative witch, most famous witch and scariest witch, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30 at Grape Street Cafe and Wine Bar in Downtown Summerlin. Tickets are $20, includes a Witches Brew sangria and gift bags for the first 100 guests (while supplies last). Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit’s programs and services. helpsonv.org

1 Oak Nightclub

Singer and rapper Tory Lanez performs on Oct. 30. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. 1oaklasvegas.com

Park MGM

Guests can pick up trick-or-treat bags at On the Record and get candy and Halloween-themed shots at NoMad Bar, Juniper Cocktail Lounge, Roy Choi’s Best Friend, Mama Rabbit Bar and Moneyline during “Industry Trick-or-Treat”at 9 p.m. Oct. 30. On the Record will also host its “Sultry and Scary” costume contest with $10,000 in prizes. On Oct. 31, the club presents the “Little Monsters Ball” with a DJ set by Jodie Harsh and $10,000 in prizes for the most creative Lady Gaga-themed costumes. For details and tickets, visit ontherecordlv.com/halloween.

Block Party

Featuring a DJ, inflatable jousting ring, LED swing set, photo booth, Bacardi drink specials and more, at 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at PKWY Tavern Flamingo, 9820 W. Flamingo Road. The sexiest, scariest and most outrageous costume contest for cash prizes starts at 10 p.m. pkwytavern.com

Count’s Vamp’d

Halloween Bash features music by Count’s 77, scary movies, food and drink specials, doors open at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 6750 W. Sahara Ave., $5. vampdvegas.com; 702-220-8849

Drai’s Nightclub

Drai’s “Day of the Dead” party features Pauly D on Oct. 31. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men. draisgroup.com

Gilley’s

Featuring the “Fang-tastic Halloween Costume Contest,” cash prizes, drink specials, music by Dez Houston, at 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island. gilleyslasvegas.com

Hakkasan Nightclub

The Halloween lineup features O.T. Genasis on Oct. 27 and Calvin Harris with Generik on Oct. 31. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at MGM Grand. Ticket prices vary. hakkasanlv.com

House of Blues

The Freak on a Leash Halloween party features music by Children of the Korn on Oct. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $10. houseofblues.com/lasvegas

Kaos Nightclub

Cardi B hosts the “Demon Dome” party on Oct. 31. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the Palms. Ticket prices vary. palms.com/kaos

Lake Las Vegas

The Shipwrecked Haunted Costume Party features a costume contest and prizes, music, appetizers, pirate-themed drink specials and more, 8-10 p.m. Oct. 31 aboard the La Contessa Yacht at Lake Las Vegas, $50 per person. lakelasvegasevents.com

Light Nightclub

Rapper Saweetie performs at the club’s “Lightmare” party, with a $10,000 costume contest, on Oct. 31. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. thelightvegas.com

The Strat

DJ Ashba hosts “The Devil’s Bash” free Halloween party at his Ashba Clothing Store at 9 p.m. Oct. 31. The event features entertainment, refreshments, costume contests, prizes, meet-and-greets with Ashba and more. The Sin City Sinners will perform at the afterparty in the Remix Lounge on the casino floor starting at 11:30 p.m. facebook.com/djashbaofficial

‘ScarePod’ at The Strat

The Strat’s SkyPod will feature entertainment, an open bar, food, costume contests for cash prizes, access to the indoor and outdoor Observation Decks and unlimited admission for all thrill rides, starting at 9 p.m. Oct. 31, $99. stratospherehotel.com

Tao Nightclub

Featuring DJ Mustard and a $5,000 costume contest on Oct. 31. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $20 for men. taolasvegas.com

The Underground at the Mob Museum

Featuring a 1920s costume contest, live music by Lady and the Vamp, $10 drink specials, tart card and crystal ball readings by Kate Wind and more, 5 p.m.-midnight Oct. 31 at 300 Stewart Ave., free admission with password Heebie-Jeebies. themobmuseum.org

XS Nightclub

Featuring DJ Black Coffee on Oct. 31. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men. Halloween week passes for events at XS and EBC are available. xslasvegas.com

Young Frankenstein Halloween Costume Ball

To benefit Keep Memory Alive, featuring entertainment, surprise appearances, food, wines, a beer garden, specialty cocktails, costume contest and more, 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 31 at Keep Memory Alive Event Center, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., $125. The event center’s exterior lights will change from orange to purple at midnight for National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November. Masks are not permitted. keepmemoryalive.org/halloween