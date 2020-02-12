11 new flu deaths in Clark County push seasonal total to 24

Eleven people died of the flu in Clark County during the last week in January, bringing the seasonal total to 24, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Southern Nevada Health District at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Eleven people died of the flu in Clark County during the last week in January, bringing the seasonal total to 24, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Of the new deaths, seven victims were 65 or older, three were between 50 to 64 years old and one was a child age 4 or younger.

“Flu shots are especially recommended for people who are at a higher risk of flu complications, including pregnant women; people over the age of 65; or anyone with a chronic medical condition like heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease or respiratory conditions,” the health district said in an advisory.

“Because babies younger than 6 months old cannot receive a flu vaccine, people who care for them should also be vaccinated.”

An additional 205 people also were hospitalized during the last week of January, bringing the total hospitalizations for this flu season to 1,033, according to the health district.

A previous version of this article overstated the seasonal death toll.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @_newberg on Twitter.