15 employees, 4 guests fell ill at Las Vegas’ Westgate, CEO says

At least 15 employees and four guests at Westgate reportedly fell ill since late last week, though all employees were back to work by Tuesday morning, Westgate Resorts Chief Operating Officer Mark Waltrip said.

The Westgate in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

At least 15 employees and four guests at Westgate reportedly fell ill since late last week, though all employees were back to work by Tuesday morning, Westgate Resorts Chief Operating Officer Mark Waltrip said.

Waltrip said the reports, which started to come in late last week, included symptoms of nausea, vomiting and stomach pain.

The latest reports of illness came Monday morning from two employees who called in sick, though both were back to work Tuesday, he said.

“There’s really no commonality, like eating at the same place or drinking the same water,” he said, calling the breakout “influenza-like.”

Still, the Southern Nevada Health District opened an investigation Monday to determine the illness and its source, and any remediation efforts that may be necessary, a spokeswoman said Tuesday. She later said in an email that the symptoms were consistent with norovirus, or the stomach flu, which can be spread on the hands of those infected, but added the suspicion could not yet be confirmed.

Complaints from Westgate to the health district confirmed gastrointestinal symptoms, she said, but the health district hadn’t yet confirmed the number of reported cases or symptoms.

The district’s environmental health division is surveying the hotel’s kitchens and cleaning protocol for vomiting. She advised guests and employees to engage in thorough handwashing to avoid the spread of germs.

Westgate is taking additional precautions, including replacing glassware at its bars with plastic and setting up hand sanitizer stations throughout the resort, Waltrip said.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.