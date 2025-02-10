1st human case of bird flu confirmed in Nevada

Nevada health officials confirmed the first human case of avian influenza (H5N1) in the state on Monday.

Cows stand in the milking parlor of a dairy farm in New Vienna, Iowa, on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The infected person was exposed to dairy cattle while working on a dairy farm in Churchill County, according to a news release from the Central Nevada Health District.

The dairy farm worker had pink eye with no other reported symptoms and is recovering, officials said.

The health district said there is “no evidence” of person-to-person spread of the virus and said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers H5N1’s risk to the public to be “low.”

“While the current public health risk for the general public remains low, people who work with birds, poultry or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk,” the health district said in the release.

Close contacts of the person infected with the flu and others exposed at the farm are being contacted and monitored for symptoms. They have also been provided personal protective equipment, testing and antiviral medication, the health district said.

Health officials said people can protect themselves from avian influenza by not touching sick or dead animals or their droppings, keeping pets away from sick or dead animals, not eating undercooked or uncooked food and reporting sick or dead birds or animals to the Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services at 775-851-4848.

People exposed to sick or dead birds or other animals, or who work on a farm where avian influenza has been detected, should watch for respiratory symptoms or pink eye. Those who develop symptoms within 10 days should speak with a health care provider for advice on testing and treatment, and stay home and away from others while you have symptoms.

