1st measles case since 2015 confirmed in Southern Nevada

An adult living in Southern Nevada imported the area’s first measles case since 2015, the Southern Nevada Health District said in an emailed statement Thursday.

The case was confirmed Monday in an unidentified patient who was vaccinated and traveled abroad frequently, the statement said.

The Health District released a list of Las Vegas locations the patient visited between Dec. 10 and Dec. 18, advising anyone who visited those buildings to check with their doctors if they’re not vaccinated against measles or if they develop a rash, fever or other measles symptoms within three weeks of visiting one of the listed locations.

Those locations include:

— Young Israel Aish Las Vegas, 9590 W. Sahara Ave., or any synagogue-related activities, between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13

— Trader Joe’s, 2315 Summa Drive, Suite 100, between 4 and 8 p.m. Dec. 13

— Albertsons, 2550 S. Fort Apache Road, between 6 and 10 p.m. Dec. 13

— Costco, 801 S. Pavilion Center Drive, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 13

— Smart & Final, 8485 W. Sahara Ave., between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13

— Starbucks, 340 E. Flamingo Road, between noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 14

— Summerlin Hospital Medical Center’s emergency department, 657 N. Town Center Drive, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 16

— Southern Nevada Health District, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 in the main lobby and immunization waiting area

— Simon and Joe’s, 3720 W. Tropicana Ave., between noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 17

Measles, though rare, can be serious. Those not vaccinated are more susceptible to the disease, which can cause pneumonia, encephalitis, seizures and death, according to the Health District.

Symptoms can take up to three weeks to appear, though an infected person will usually develop a fever within 10 days of exposure that can last up to four days, the release said. A runny nose, coughing and red eyes will usually develop, followed by a rash lasting five or six days.

The rash, which is contagious four days before it appears and four days after, starts at the hairline and travels down to the face, neck, hands and feet.

People born before 1957 are more likely to be immune, because most had the disease. Those who have received a vaccination and those who test positive for the measles antibody are also considered immune, the Health District said.

The Health District is urging the unvaccinated to receive an immunization if they may have been exposed.

