Health

2 drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations closing in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2022 - 7:09 pm
 
Tom Griffin uses a swab while self-administering a COVID-19 test as the Southern Nevada Health ...
Tom Griffin uses a swab while self-administering a COVID-19 test as the Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County ready the opening of the Texas Station drive-thru testing location on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two local COVID testing locations are closing in the coming weeks, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The drive-thru location at Texas Station will provide its last tests Sunday, the health district said. The Texas Station site, which opened in early January after a surge in COVID-19 cases, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and appointments are available at www.INeedaCOVID19Test.com or 1-800-635-8611.

The drive-thru location at UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium will be closed on Sunday, reopen Monday through Thursday, and provide its last tests March 1o. No appointments are necessary. Tests and vaccines are available at this location on a first-come, first-served basis.

The health district offers free COVID-19 vaccines at a variety of locations around the valley. Information for each is available at www.snhd.info/covid and on the Nevada Response website at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

