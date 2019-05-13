2 more flu deaths in Southern Nevada bring seasonal total to 36

The two victims were older than 65 and died of the flu between April 28 and May 4, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Southern Nevada Health District reported two more flu deaths in late April and early May.

According to data from the district, two people older than 65 died of the flu between April 28 and May 4, bringing the total death count for this flu season to 36. Southern Nevada’s flu season generally lasts from October to May.

Over 950 cases have been reported to the district since the start of this flu season. Many flu cases go unreported because most people do not seek medical attention for the flu.

At this point last year, over 980 flu cases had been reported and 65 people had died.

The district collects data from hospitals and medical providers in Clark County to monitor the length and severity of flu season each year, then provides that data to the Center for Disease Control. Vaccine manufacturers use the information to prepare for the next flu season.

