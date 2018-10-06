2 Nevada cases among 57 reported after salmonella outbreak

Two people in Nevada are among the 57 in 16 states to fall ill from a salmonella outbreak caused by contaminated beef, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Getty Images)

Arizona company JBS Tolleson, Inc. recalled more than 6.5 million pounds of beef that could be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

As of Thursday, the state with the most reported cases is Arizona, with 15 cases. Colorado had 12 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s website.

Fourteen people were hospitalized because of the salmonella, but no deaths have been reported, the website said. The cases occurred between Aug. 5 and Sept. 6.

Federal officials say the raw beef was packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7 and shipped to retailers nationwide, including Walmart. Officials asked people to check for products with “EST.267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever, and can last up to a week. Most people recover without treatment, but children younger than 5, adults older than 65 and people with weakened immune symptoms are more likely to have a severe illness.

