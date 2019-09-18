2 new cases of vaping-related illness reported in Clark County

A new report by the Southern Nevada Health District brings total number of cases in the county to three.

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The Southern Nevada Health District reported Wednesday that two additional Clark County residents have been identified as having severe respiratory illness linked to e-cigarette products. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The Southern Nevada Health District reported Wednesday that two additional Clark County residents have been identified as having severe respiratory illness linked to e-cigarette products.

Both cases are individuals ages 18 or older. Clark County’s first confirmed case, announced last week, was in a person under the age of 18. A pulmonary infection that would provide an alternative diagnosis has not been identified. All three were hospitalized but now are recovering from their illnesses.

One of the individuals reported using e-cigarettes with nicotine products only. Two of the individuals reported using products with THC, the ingredient in marijuana that causes the high; one also reported using oils with CBD, another component of marijuana. All three reported acquiring their products from different sources, including friends, retail outlets and through online purchases.

“While the cause of this outbreak is still unknown, there is an undeniable association with the use of e-cigarette products,” said Dr. Joe Iser, chief health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “My continued recommendation is for people not to use any vaping products or e-cigarettes.”

The health district further recommends these products never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women and people who do not currently use tobacco products. Symptoms associated with the reported illnesses include:

— Respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain).

— Gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea).

— Nonspecific symptoms (fatigue, fever, or weight loss).

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.