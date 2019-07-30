2 new West Nile virus cases reported in Southern Nevada

One female and one male tested positive for a neuroinvasive form of West Nile virus, bringing the total number of cases in Clark County to eight this year.

(Getty Images)

The Southern Nevada Health District reported two new cases of West Nile virus in Clark County on Tuesday.

A female over the age of 50 and a male under 50, both have a “neuroinvasive form of the illness,” according to a statement from the health district Tuesday.

The new reports bring the total cases in Clark County this year up to eight, including six that are neuroinvasive.

The district has also identified 30 more mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus in 15 ZIP codes in the valley. West Nile virus already was detected in eight of these ZIP codes.

Very few people who contract West Nile show symptoms, but 20 percent will face headaches, joint pain and rashes. Those with mild symptoms usually recover completely within a few weeks or months.

One in 150 people will develop more severe illness, which would show symptoms of fever, headache, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness, or vision loss.

People over the age of 60 with pre-existing medical conditions such as cancer, kidney disease, or diabetes are more likely to become infected.

Residents are encouraged to avoid standing water, wear pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors, and use insect repellent.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.