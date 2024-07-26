100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Health

207K pounds of Boar’s Head deli meats recalled in listeria outbreak inquiry

Boar’s Head Provisions Co. recalled its liverwurst because it may be tainted with the listeri ...
Boar’s Head Provisions Co. recalled its liverwurst because it may be tainted with the listeria bacteria, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (USDA)
FILE - This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control an ...
FILE - This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium. Health officials have announced a recall of liverwurst and deli meat products, Friday, July 26, 2024, in connection with a national listeria outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people in 13 states. (Elizabeth White/CDC via AP, File)
More Stories
Shigeo Takahashi, 83, uses a pec deck machine as he works out at the Fukagawa Sports Center in ...
This type of workout is touted as ‘fountain of youth’
One way to improve your health while also eating some really wonderful foods is to follow the M ...
What, exactly, is so great about the Mediterranean diet?
Ryan Reynolds, left, and Hugh Jackman pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of t ...
Marvel stars revel in supercharged bromance
With Medicare, what you don’t know can cost you. (Getty Images)
The Medicare basics that everyone needs to know
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press
July 26, 2024 - 9:01 am
 

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar’s Head liverwurst and other deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people and caused two deaths.

Boar’s Head Provisions Co. recalled its liverwurst because it may be tainted with the listeria bacteria, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. The company is also recalling additional deli meats that were produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst.

The company is recalling approximately 207,528 pounds of products.

The USDA said a sample of Boar’s Head liverwurst from a Maryland store tested positive for listeria. The sample was from an unopened package, collected by the Maryland Department of Health as part of an investigation into the listeria outbreak.

Testing is underway to determine if the liverwurst sample is connected to the outbreak, health officials said.

The outbreak was first reported last week. As of Thursday, 34 people were sickened, with all but one hospitalized. Two people died.

People most commonly reported eating deli-sliced turkey, liverwurst and ham, officials said.

Listeria can contaminate food and sicken people who eat it. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. It can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeria food poisoning each year and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Boar’s Head recall includes a number of products stamped with an August 10 sell-by date, including bologna, garlic bologna, beef bologna, beef salami, Italian Cappy-style ham and Extra Hot Italian Cappy-style ham. Also included is Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat and Eat, with a sell-by date of Aug. 15.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

MOST READ
1
Bally’s agrees to $4.6B buyout ahead of Tropicana implosion
Bally’s agrees to $4.6B buyout ahead of Tropicana implosion
2
What does Bally’s merger mean to A’s ballpark plan?
What does Bally’s merger mean to A’s ballpark plan?
3
What is ‘Hendertucky’, and is the name here to stay?
What is ‘Hendertucky’, and is the name here to stay?
4
LETTER: Donald Trump again shows his true colors
LETTER: Donald Trump again shows his true colors
5
What’s the deal with shoeprints on ceilings in Las Vegas casino parking garages?
What’s the deal with shoeprints on ceilings in Las Vegas casino parking garages?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
One way to improve your health while also eating some really wonderful foods is to follow the M ...
What, exactly, is so great about the Mediterranean diet?
By Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Healthful eating is important at any age to lower the risk of obesity and keep the heart and everything else inside the body functioning well.

Ryan Reynolds, left, and Hugh Jackman pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of t ...
Marvel stars revel in supercharged bromance
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunite in the new Marvel movie “Deadpool & Wolverine,” opening this weekend.

With Medicare, what you don’t know can cost you. (Getty Images)
The Medicare basics that everyone needs to know
By Toni King Toni Says

Because they know that one wrong move can jeopardize their retirement, most baby boomers feel an urgency to learn all of their Medicare options.

Periodically review your fitness goals throughout the year. Start small and don’t be afr ...
How often should you reassess your fitness goals?
By Doug Sheppard Fit for Life

Many people relegate goal setting to only the beginning of the year. But your fitness objectives deserve greater attention.

 
Poll reveals older Americans’ top health care fear
By Judith Graham KFF Health News

What weighs most heavily on older adults’ minds when it comes to health care? A new wave of research highlights the reach of these anxieties.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Try these homemade popsicles for a healthier treat
recommend 2
Moderna gets $176M to develop vaccine to treat bird flu
recommend 3
FDA recalls chocolate, gummies after illness reported in Nevada
recommend 4
Feds investigating violence during pro-Palestinian protest outside Los Angeles synagogue
recommend 5
Historians, advisers reflect on Biden’s legacy
recommend 6
Why seasonal eating is better for your health