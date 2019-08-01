3 new West Nile virus cases reported in Southern Nevada

The latest cases are the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness and occurred in men over the age of 50, the Southern Nevada Health District reported.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Health District reported three more cases of West Nile virus on Thursday, bringing the total number this year to 11.

All three cases are the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness, the health district said, and occurred in men over the age of 50. The district has identified West Nile virus-positive mosquitos in 32 Clark County zip codes, and mosquitoes carrying St. Louis encephalitis in 11 zip codes.

The district said that all residents across the county should protect themselves from mosquito bites when they’re outdoors.

Few people who contract West Nile show symptoms, but 20 percent will experience headaches, joint pain, rashes, vomiting, and diarrhea. Those with mild symptoms usually recover completely within a few weeks or months.

One in 150 people will develop more severe illness, which would show symptoms of fever, headache, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness and vision loss.

People over the age of 60 with pre-existing medical conditions such as cancer, kidney disease or diabetes are more likely to become infected.

Residents are encouraged to avoid standing water, wear pants and long-sleeve shirts when outdoors and use insect repellent.

The health district also recommends eliminating areas of standing water near houses by cleaning out green swimming pools and accumulated sprinkler water, because these are home to mosquito breeding.

Use of insect repellent with active ingredients of DEET, Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the U.S.), IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), or 2-Undecanone also is encouraged.

West Nile-positive mosquitoes have been found in the following zip codes: 89005, 89002, 89014, 89021, 89030, 89031, 89032, 89035, 89040, 89052, 89084, 89101, 89102, 89106, 89107, 89108, 89110, 89117, 89118, 89120, 89122, 89123, 89128, 89129, 89131, 89135, 89138, 89139, 89143, 89149, 89166, and 89178.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.