367K pounds of turkey bacon products recalled over listeria fears

Laboratory testing indicated the turkey bacon products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Nevada could save millions with this future change to Medicaid

Kraft Heinz Foods Co. is recalling approximately 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products, federal officials said Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (U.S. Department of Agriculture)

For the Fourth of July, turkey bacon is usually not high on the bill of fare. That’s a good thing, since tons of the product is being recalled.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company, a Newberry, S.C., establishment, is recalling approximately 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday in a news release.

The turkey bacon was produced from April 24 through June 11.

The following products are subject to recall:

— 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original” with universal product code (UPC) “071871548601” printed on the packaging under the barcode, “use by” dates from “18 JUL 2025” to “02 AUG 2025,” and lot code “RS40.”

— 36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original” with universal product code (UPC) “071871548748” printed on the packaging under the barcode, “use by” dates from “23 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”

— 48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original” with UPC “071871548793” printed on the packaging under the barcode, “use by” dates from “18 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”

The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, and some were exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

The problem was discovered after the establishment’s laboratory testing indicated the product may be contaminated.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the Kraft Heinz Foods consumer hotline at 800-280-7185 or email consumerrelations@kraftheinz.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.