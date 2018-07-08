Health

4 health events in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2018 - 5:02 pm
 

Vets with Parkinson’s can learn how pets can assist

Friends of Parkinson’s Inc. will host Linda Phillips of Smile4Pets at its monthly support group meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the nonprofit’s office, 2400 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 115. Phillips will lead a lunch-and-learn program demonstrating to veterans how to teach pets to act as service animals. This month’s meeting is being dedicated to the group Veterans with Parkinson’s. Reserve a spot at friendsofparkinsonslv@gmail.com.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in July. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. “HealthyBrains.org — Protect and Maintain your Brain Health” is this week’s program. HealthyBrains.org is an interactive platform that offers brain health assessment tools.

Hot yoga in the Boneyard on Saturdays

The Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, continues hosting 60-minute hot yoga classes led by certified instructor Eileen Lorraine from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturdays this summer in the Boneyard. Classes, which will be held in shaded areas, are scheduled for July 14, 21 and 28, and Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Each class is $18, or $10 for Neon Museum members. Guests should bring water, mats, towels and any other needed items. neonmuseum.org/happenings.

Shriners Hospital PGA Tour event tickets on sale

Tickets for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, scheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 4 at TPC Summerlin, are on sale. Guests can choose from two buy-one-get-one ticket offers through July 15. Fans 18 years and younger receive free admision to tournament grounds when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com, search Shriners Hospital for Children Open.

Submit event information at health@reviewjournal.com.

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Bark-Andre Furry meets Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog
Two of NHL's furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti with help from Logan, "The Girl with the Hat." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
More in Health
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Health Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like