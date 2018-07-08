4 health events in Las Vegas

Getty Images

Vets with Parkinson’s can learn how pets can assist

Friends of Parkinson’s Inc. will host Linda Phillips of Smile4Pets at its monthly support group meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the nonprofit’s office, 2400 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 115. Phillips will lead a lunch-and-learn program demonstrating to veterans how to teach pets to act as service animals. This month’s meeting is being dedicated to the group Veterans with Parkinson’s. Reserve a spot at friendsofparkinsonslv@gmail.com.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in July. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. “HealthyBrains.org — Protect and Maintain your Brain Health” is this week’s program. HealthyBrains.org is an interactive platform that offers brain health assessment tools.

Hot yoga in the Boneyard on Saturdays

The Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, continues hosting 60-minute hot yoga classes led by certified instructor Eileen Lorraine from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturdays this summer in the Boneyard. Classes, which will be held in shaded areas, are scheduled for July 14, 21 and 28, and Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Each class is $18, or $10 for Neon Museum members. Guests should bring water, mats, towels and any other needed items. neonmuseum.org/happenings.

Shriners Hospital PGA Tour event tickets on sale

Tickets for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, scheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 4 at TPC Summerlin, are on sale. Guests can choose from two buy-one-get-one ticket offers through July 15. Fans 18 years and younger receive free admision to tournament grounds when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com, search Shriners Hospital for Children Open.

